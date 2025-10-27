5 Tips for Freshman this School Year

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bryant chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Freshman year of college is one of the most exciting times of your life. While it is exciting, it is also stressful, intimidating, and overwhelming.

We’ve all been there, and we’ve all felt exactly the same way you may be feeling right now. Of course this feeling will go away, but it is also completely normal to feel like this for much longer than you expected you would. Finding your people in college can be really challenging, but it is important to remember that every single person you meet has also felt these things one way or another.

With that being said, I offer you some tips for how to put yourself out there and feel confident while finding your community on any college campus!

Attend Campus Events:

I know that sometimes going to campus events gets a bad reputation. It may feel cheesy, but I promise you that there are plenty of other people feeling the same way as you do at these events. Remind yourself that others are attending these events to meet people and connect with others, the same way that you are! Plus, a lot of the time these events are actually pretty fun with free food and other free items, so it’s really a win-win.

Introduce Yourself:

Okay, right off the bat that sounds obvious and again, cheesy. But sometimes it really is that simple! Say hi to your dorm neighbors, introduce yourself to the girl that sits next to you in class, build a relationship with your professor, start a conversation with the woman who works at the on campus coffee shop. As small and silly as these things sound, creating a supportive network for yourself on campus full of friendly faces is a great start to feeling at home on campus. It doesn’t mean these people are going to be your closest friends, but forming small friendships around campus will benefit you for the rest of your college experience. And it might just even help you build professional connections as well!

Join Clubs and Organizations:

College clubs and organizations are the perfect place to meet new people with similar interests to you, as well as be an outlet for you aside from your school work. Many universities, such as Bryant, have countless clubs varying from something like Her Campus, to Best Buddies, Lego Building Club, Dog Walking, Bible Study, Greek Life, Sports Teams, and so much more. I promise you that there is at least one (if not ten) clubs that will spark your interest. Go to your campus involvement fair and learn about the opportunities out there. You might even find a club full of people who will become your best friends.

Balance Self-Care with Social Time:

Although it is so important to put yourself out there and try to find a positive community on campus, it is equally important (if not more important) to take care of yourself. Putting yourself first is not being selfish or rude; no one knows your mental and physical health the way that you do, and stretching yourself too thin early on in your college career can set you up for a very stressful four years. It’s okay to stay in on a Saturday night, or choose to eat dinner alone to let your social battery recharge. I encourage you to set your boundaries early on in your college relationships because self care is SO important. It can be really hard to find time for yourself when you have a roommate, so finding time weekly to take care of yourself should be a big priority! Starting off with healthy habits will ensure a smooth college experience.

Say YES:

Okay, this sounds like I am already contradicting the last point I made about finding time to take care of yourself. But hear me out. Saying yes (within reason) could be the reason that you find your group of people. When someone asks you to grab dinner, or go to a club meeting, or study with them, be open to saying yes. Even if this isn’t something you would normally do, taking small risks and putting yourself out there can open so many doors to your happiness on campus and set you up for success.

Reminder:

With all that being said, don’t put too much pressure on yourself. It is not realistic that you will meet your forever friends by the end of the first week, or even the first month. Friends come and go, and you never know who you’ll meet throughout your entire college career!