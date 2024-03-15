The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When was the last time you thought about your dental hygiene? If you are like me, dental hygiene does not come to mind when I think about the overall health and wellness of my body. I brush my teeth twice a day and floss before bed. What more is there to think about?

A lot, actually. Your mouth is a dangerous place. Being warm, dark, and wet, your mouth provides the perfect environment for bacteria to thrive. Bacteria feed on the food remnants left in the crevices of your teeth and the surface of your tongue which is why it is crucial to brush your teeth thoroughly before bed. Even if you brush your teeth at night, you are not completely safe. Saliva is your front line of defense against oral bacteria. When you sleep, saliva production halts, leaving you with a mouth full of bacteria in the morning. So, for the love of your beautiful smile, listen to your dentist and brush your teeth morning and night.

Clearly, oral care is complicated. But, what’s the big deal? I will be the first to admit that I have skipped a few brushes and I bet you have too. If taking care of your teeth does not take top priority in your get-out-the-door routine, you need to rethink things. You are risking more than just bad breath. When bacteria builds on the teeth and gums, you are at increased risk of cavities i.e. tooth decay, gum disease, and oral cancer. According to the CDC, although cavities are preventable, they are the most common chronic disease throughout a lifespan. Inconsistent dental care is riskier than you think. If left untreated, cavities can become infected and that infection can cause gum disease which may lead to bone loss and tooth extraction.

I recently discovered that inadequate dental care is detrimental to more than your mouth. Infections in the mouth can spread to the rest of your body, including your brain. A study conducted by the National Institute on Aging (NIA) found the bacteria causing gum disease is associated with the development of Alzheimer’s Disease and dementia. The study observed that adults with signs of gum disease were more likely to develop Alzheimer’s, noting that the oral disease preceded the diagnosis of dementia. Furthermore, the National Institute of Health has linked inflammation caused by oral infection and gum disease to a higher risk of diabetes.

So, what can we do? The key is prevention. Make sure to practice consistent dental hygiene by brushing your teeth twice a day with fluoride toothpaste, flossing at least once a day to remove plaque and food particles, and having two annual dental checkups. To limit bacterial growth, be mindful about cleaning your tongue. Stopping dental problems before they arise is the best way to protect your teeth.

Hopefully I have scared you into taking your dental hygiene seriously. If you are ready to take your dental hygiene to the next level, here are some dental hygiene products we love:

Toothpaste is the most important part of dental hygiene. Believe it or not, some dental care companies include abrasive ingredients that erode your enamel over time. Arm and Hammer is a brand you can trust. We love Arm and Hammer toothpastes because they have plenty of options to target problem areas. Check out their complete care, advanced whitening, or sensitive toothpastes for the prettiest(and healthiest) smile!

It’s time to trade in the old-fashioned manual toothbrush for the newer and better electric toothbrush. We love Oral B’s because of its small head that can reach the hard to get places in your mouth.

There are a lot of options to choose from when you are looking for a mouthwash. Dental experts recommend using a mouthwash high in fluoride and with little to no alcohol content. Say bye-bye, Listerine. Crest offers a great all-purpose option that provides cavity protection, fights bad breath, and strengthens enamel.

Flossing is a vital step of the perfect oral care routine. If you are someone who struggles with floss picks and floss tapes, do not give up. Water flossers are a great alternative to traditional floss. Although there is no evidence that they perform better than traditional floss, many say they are easier to use than string floss and may be a better choice for those with braces or other dental hardware.