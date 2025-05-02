Why You Should Attend More Guest Lectures at Brown

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter.

Some of the most enriching learning experiences I have had at Brown haven’t come from professors, they’ve come from guest lectures. An Ivy League education opens doors to some of the most notable and influential thinkers in the world. What’s often overlooked is that many of these figures we want access to are walking through our campus’s front door on a regular basis. And yet, so many of us scroll past flyers or RSVP links in our inboxes, telling ourselves we’re too busy, too tired, or maybe not “the right kind of student” for that kind of event. But the truth is, guest lectures are one of the best, most underutilized parts of going to a university like Brown. They offer a rare chance to be in the room with people shaping our culture, politics, and understanding of the world.

I made it one of my goals this semester to go to as many guest lectures as possible. It didn’t matter if they were organized by my Department or if I was a member of the club hosting the event: if I was interested in the topic, I was going. At first, this mission was just a way for me to feel like I was making the most of my experience at Brown, but the more events I attended the more I felt personally inspired and motivated by the people in front of me.

In a place where it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by ambition or uncertain about the future, sitting in a room listening to someone who’s already walked their path was deeply comforting. Hearing how people I admire navigated rejection, built careers out of passion, and stayed true to their values reminded me that there’s no one “right” way forward. I left these talks feeling inspired and more secure in the trajectory of my own journey. It felt good to be reminded that success doesn’t happen overnight and that questions are just as valuable as answers. And, sometimes the most important thing you can do is show up, be quiet, and listen to someone who knows better than you.

3 Reasons to Go to Guest Lectures

Real World Insights

Guest lectures allow you to bridge concepts you learn in class to real-world situations.

Access to People That Shape Industry Culture

Guest lectures give students direct access to the people who are actively shaping the industries, ideas, and cultural conversations we hope to join one day.

Networking Opportunities

Sometimes at these events you can network and ask questions as part of a Q&A or after the lecture has ended. This is great time to introduce yourself, thank the guest for attending, and say something meaningful about the lecture or give an opinion of your own. Afterward, be sure to get their contact information or connect with them on LinkedIn.

Some Guest Lectures I Attended This Semester

Sarah Jessica Parker hosted by Fashion at Brown

Best known for Sex and the City, Sarah Jessica Parker is also a fashion icon, entrepreneur, and producer. Her conversation with students wasn’t just about pop culture, it touched on navigating a creative career with longevity and how to make an impact through your notoriety. She discussed her experience coming from an average-Joe New York family in Hollywood and how staying true to her political values has shaped her journey.

Sean Baker hosted by Ivy Film Festival

The recent Oscar-winning director behind The Florida Project and Anora, Baker shared his journey as an indie filmmaker pushing boundaries in representation and storytelling. His talk emphasized the importance of equally valuing your fellow collaborators and making sacrifices for your success.

Colin Jost by Brown Lecture Board

The Saturday Night Live star and writer offered a candid, hilarious look into writing for late-night TV, staying creative under pressure, and the role of comedy in political discourse. Jost also spoke about failure, persistence, and life as a public figure.

A Conversation with Justice Stephen Breyer

One of the most significant legal minds in recent U.S. history, Justice Breyer’s appearance offered rare insight into constitutional interpretation, the future of the Supreme Court, and the importance of civic responsibility. For pre-law students (and really anyone concerned with democracy), this was an unmissable event.

Martin Luther King Jr. Lecture with activist Rev. William Barber

A leading voice in the fight for economic and racial justice, Barber’s speech was equal parts sermon and social blueprint. He spoke about grassroots organizing, the moral foundations of policy, and the unfinished work of Dr. King. It was a powerful reminder of the intersection of activism and leadership.

Andrew Yang: A New Way Forward For American Politics

Entrepreneur and 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang discussed the failures of the two-party system. His talk inspired me to think critically about how our government is working and reminded me to embrace and not shy away from off-the-trodden-path solutions to social problems.

The Next Global Pandemic: How Ready Are We? With Larry Warner

The Department of Public Health hosted a discussion with Brown professors and Larry Warner, the Chief Impact and Equity Officer at United Way of Rhode Island. As a healthcare strategist and public health expert, Warner outlined lessons from COVID-19 and systemic weaknesses in U.S. health infrastructure. His talk emphasized equity, preparedness, and the importance of community-based responses to global crises.

Stay up to date about guest speaker lectures by paying more attention to the flyers around campus and the Today @ Brown emails in your inbox.