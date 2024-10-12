Why Kelly Rutherford is the Style Icon of the Gossip Girl Generation

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In my opinion, there exist few series as timeless, cinematographically brilliant, and well-crafted as Gossip Girl. From the riveting plot lines, to the glamorous costumes, to the NYC skyline panoramas, the ‘GG’ craze is absolutely justified in my eyes. While Blair and Serena garner continued interest from a fashion and design perspective, it appears there is a new, emerging style icon from the GG Generation: Kelly Rutherford.

Rutherford executed the role of Serena van der Woodsen’s mother perfectly. Her polished wardrobe, refined lines and facial expressions, and slew of sophisticated affairs all characterized the graceful Lily van der Woodsen. Actress Kelly Rutherford’s brand image and style in many ways represents an homage to her character Lily. Her instagram a reflection of her fashionable, curated eye; Rutherford radiates ‘GG’ energy today, maintaining stylistic features of her character in the show.

Her aesthetic is both modernized and haute; she walks the seamless line of donning both classic and trending pieces and silhouettes. While she tends to the more neutral color scheme, you can also find Rutherford in vibrant and eye-catching shades. And, perhaps most importantly, she wears it all with grace — reminiscent of her presence as Lily.

While Lily and Rutherford technically reside in a slightly more mature age bracket, the ‘je ne sais quoi’ of her looks provides much inspiration for even the current college student.

Moreover, Rutherford is the master of the mirror selfie.

Below are my favorite looks of hers in the recent times: