Why College Students Need to Watch Love on the Spectrum: Lessons in Love, Communication, and Self-Acceptance

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter.

Navigating the world of love and relationships can be one of the most challenging aspects of young adulthood. As college students, we often find ourselves grappling with the complexities of romantic connections all while juggling school, work, and personal growth. For many, navigating love feels like an overwhelming, abstract concept full of expectation, uncertainty, and, sometimes, failure. And this is where Love on the Spectrum offers a refreshing perspective, making it a must-watch for college students and anyone trying to understand how to give and receive love in a world that makes relationships so complicated.

Love on the Spectrum is a heartwarming and eye-opening reality TV series that follows young adults on the autism spectrum as they explore the world of dating, relationships, and love. The show showcases the raw, genuine experiences of these individuals as they navigate the ups and downs of romance guided by a certified therapist. It’s available for streaming on Netflix and you can follow the couples’ journeys on TikTok.

As a college student navigating the complexities of relationships, I’ve come to realize that love isn’t always as simple or straightforward as it’s often portrayed in movies or on social media. There’s no magic formula to finding the perfect person and certainly no universal guidebook to relationships. But recently, I started watching Love on the Spectrum, and the lessons I’ve learned from the show have not only shaped my understanding of love but also helped me become more self-aware and confident in my relationship. While the show isn’t perfect, there is a lot to take away from it.

1. Communication Is a Skill That Takes Practice

One of the most important lessons I learned from Love on the Spectrum is that effective communication doesn’t come naturally to everyone. It’s something that takes practice. In many of the show’s storylines, we see contestants working hard to improve their communication skills, whether it’s learning how to express emotions clearly or figuring out how to listen actively.

Communication is the area I struggle with most in my relationship. I’ve definitely faced moments where I felt like I wasn’t communicating my needs or emotions well enough and that it was unfair to my partner. I always assumed that being “good” at relationships meant knowing the right things to say, but Love on the Spectrum showed me that communication is a learned skill. The show taught me it’s okay not to be perfect at communication and that its okay to go back to the basics if you need to. Sometimes, the best way to learn how to communicate is by stumbling through a conversation, recognizing what worked and what didn’t, and trying again.

2. Vulnerability Is Key to Building Real Connections

Being vulnerable is one of the hardest things for many of us, especially as college students trying to figure out who we are. On Love on the Spectrum, the participants aren’t afraid to show their emotions and openly express what they’re looking for in a relationship. Watching them step into vulnerability—whether it’s admitting their hopes, fears, or even awkwardness—reminded me of how powerful vulnerability is when it comes to building meaningful connections.

3. Love Requires Giving and Receiving

One of the most beautiful messages from Love on the Spectrum is the reminder that love is about balance in giving and receiving. It’s not just about seeking out a relationship to fulfill your needs; it’s also about being there for someone else, supporting them, and offering care and kindness.

In my own dating life, I had previously focused so much on what I could get out of a relationship like validation, affection, or simply not feeling alone. That’s the wrong way to go about relationships. Love is a two way street. There is so much fulfillment and joy in giving love to someone else, being there for them when they need you, and learning everything you possibly can about them. The couple that showed me how to do this flawlessly is Abbey and David, he treats her like a princess and she treats him like a prince, it’s a cycle that keeps them feeling wanted and cared for.

4. There’s No Need to Settle

A common theme throughout Love on the Spectrum is that everyone deserves to find someone who is truly compatible with them, and it’s okay to wait for the right person. Each person on the show held out for someone who genuinely appreciated them and shared or respected their unique interests, whether that was Disney, medieval history, trains, or anime. It was inspiring to see them stay true to what made them feel seen and excited, rather than forcing a connection just to be in a relationship. That reminded me that the right person is someone who values your quirks, passions, and perspective, which is a kind of connection that is always worth waiting for.

6. You Don’t Have to Be Perfect to Be Loved

The show also reinforced the idea that no one is perfect, and that’s okay. The contestants on Love on the Spectrum come with their unique quirks, and they’re often upfront about their insecurities and challenges. But that’s what makes them so relatable and lovable. They don’t need to be perfect, and neither do we. The idea of perfection in relationships can be suffocating, especially in a world where social media and dating apps often make us feel like we have to put on a perfect facade.By watching Love on the Spectrum, I’ve come to understand that being genuine and authentic is far more important than trying to present an idealized version of myself. Love isn’t about being flawless; it’s about being real, accepting each other’s imperfections, and growing together.