Why Black History Month Matters Now More Than Ever: How You Can Make An Impact

Every February, Black History Month challenges us to confront the full story of America—its triumphs and its painful truths. Established by historian Carter G. Woodson in 1926 as “Negro History Week” and later expanded to a month, this annual celebration was created to honor and shed light on the contributions of Black Americans to our country that are so often left out of mainstream narratives.

Black History Month is just as much a reckoning with the systemic racism that still plagues Black Americans as it is a celebration of Black contributions. Despite progress, Black communities continue to face economic inequality, mass incarceration, and barriers to quality education. And now, with DEI initiatives under attack and the Trump administration rolling back critical protections, recognizing the unique Black experience has become an act of defiance. It’s a call to reflect on how far we’ve come—and how much further we must go.

The Origins of Black History Month (Explained by Association for the Study of African American Life and History)

Black History Month exists because Black stories were ignored, distorted, or erased from American history. In 1926, historian Carter G. Woodson, frustrated by the lack of recognition for Black achievements, created “Negro History Week”. He wanted to make sure that future generations knew the truth—that Black Americans had shaped this country in every way, from science and politics to art and activism. Beyond acknowledging Black resilience and excellence, Woodson envisioned “Negro History Week” as a time when the Black community could demand the country’s institutions to acknowledge the racist barriers holding preventing Black folks from moving forward.

What started as a single week grew into something much bigger. By the 1960s, fueled by the civil rights movement, more schools and organizations expanded the celebration to a full month. In 1976, President Gerald Ford made it official. Since then, Black History Moth has been recognized nationally every year by our government and people through history lessons, corporate initiatives and everything in between.

Goodbye DEI: The Erasure of Black Struggles

Today, the fight to honor Black history is under attack.

The Supreme Court’s decision to limit affirmative action in college admissions marked a major setback for racial equity in education. In June 2023, the Court ruled in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard that race-conscious admissions policies violate the Constitution. This ruling undermines decades of progress in creating diverse and inclusive academic environments. For Black students, it means fewer opportunities to attend top schools since there no longer exists a tool for addressing inequalities in education. At Brown, admission of Black students dropped by 40% after the Supreme Court ruling.

Under the new Trump administration, the erasure of Black struggles appears to be top priority. Immediately after assuming office, Trump signed an executive order titled “Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing” directing federal agencies to eliminate DEI programs and policies in hiring, employee training, and contracting. The Department of Education has also taken steps to eliminate DEI initiatives, removing references to them in public communications and within its workforce.

Removing terms and initiatives associated with diversity, equity, and inclusion is a strategic rhetorical tactic designed to silence discussions of racial injustice and subjugate marginalized communities, especially Black Americans. Trump’s 2025 Black History Month proclamation makes no mention of slavery or racism. How can we dismantle systemic barriers to Black progress if we refuse to acknowledge them?

Why Black History Month Still Matters

While Black history should be recognized year-round, this month is an opportunity to reflect on the challenges that have yet to be fully addressed. As we honor the legacies of those who fought for equality, we must also confront the systemic barriers that still hinder Black communities. These issues are not relics of the past—they are ongoing struggles that demand our attention, advocacy, and action. Here are 5 reasons why Black History Month still matters:

What You Can Do

Everyone (Black or not) can make an impact on the advancement of Black folks. Here are a few ways you can start making change in your community.

Educate Yourself and Others: Take the time to learn about Black history and the lived Black experience. Share what you learn with your coworkers, classmates, and friends. There are some of our favorite Black books you can learn from.

Stop the Spread of Discrimination and Misinformation: Be brave and challenge stereotypes, confront biased narratives, and stop inaccurate or misleading information when you hear it.

Elevate Black Voices: Make space for Black people to lead conversations on race, justice, and equity by supporting their leadership and amplifying their stories.

Advocate for Policy Change: Vote and engage with politicians who support policies aimed at advancing racial justice, and push for reforms like equitable funding for schools, criminal justice reform, and fair wages.

Support Black Businesses: Economic empowerment helps promote economic mobility for Black communities. Seek out and support Black-owned businesses online and near you.

Volunteer for Black and Grassroots Organizations: These organizations fight for Black justice year-round. Most need all the help they can get, so please please please volunteer.

Remember, even though Black History Month is only one month, the work is year-round, non-stop. With commitment and unwavering will of spirit, we can create the momentum we need to get the ball rolling again. This month, honor the Black legacy by doing your part.