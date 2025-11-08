What’s Happening with SNAP Benefits and What Can We Do About It

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the government shutdown continues to linger over the nation, countless more programs are losing their funding, with SNAP benefits currently on the chopping block. Because no one knows when this shutdown will end, SNAP benefits have been halved throughout the month of November. Even though the half benefits will remain accessible to thousands of low-income families throughout the US, they are only made available through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program’s contingency fund, which is used for emergencies like this. This unprecedented cut is a challenge for the supplemental programs that seek to provide aid to families struggling with benefits cuts.

What Does This Mean for Americans?

Further, with this cut to SNAP benefit funding also comes a delay in funds for numerous participants within the program, with some sources saying that these benefits may face delays of up to a few weeks. Numerous participants within the program are facing food scarcity in the wake of shortages and delays, as they further lose government aid. This cut to benefits comes right before Thanksgiving. Researchers at the USDA expect 12.3 percent of Americans will be left facing challenges to how they will continue to provide for their families and sustainably maintain care. Not only does this cut directly harm millions of Americans, but it also will contribute to ripple effects throughout the US market, as grocery sales diminish and economic activity is stifled due to the loss of spending power among low-income families. This cut can be expected to have an economic impact of $12 billion a month, as the US typically spends $8 on SNAP benefits monthly. As we brace for families to lose out on access to critical necessities, we must also prepare to face lessened economic activity, changes in supply and demand, and possible inflationary costs.

How Can Brown Students Help Support SNAP?

Hundreds of colleges across the US have stepped in to aid these families being affected by the significant loss of their benefits. Many universities are holding programs that host food drives in traffic-heavy locations of campus. At Brown, dining halls are holding donation centers for non-perishable food items and extra items that students can obtain with meal swipes. According to Today at Brown, students can find these donation areas at the Pizzitola Sports Center, OMAC, Nelson Fitness Center, and Meehan Auditorium. Brown also advises students that they can help by donating to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank or providing funding to the Rhode Island Foundation’s Emergency Fund or the Brown Gives Program. To provide more immediate food scarcity relief, students can give to the Bear Market Food Exchange located on the fourth floor of Page-Robinson Hall.

Also, programs such as the Free Formula Exchange and Fridge Finder are working to help locate areas in high need across the country for donations of meal essentials and baby formula. Additionally, Americans can help by calling their representatives and making their thoughts known on the issue, in order to demand that action be taken to end the government shutdown and restore federal funding. While these efforts are not able to directly end cuts to federal aid programs, they are ways for common individuals to help their community and support families hurt by the consequences of the current shutdown.



As this shutdown continues to dredge on, many Americans are bracing for further impacts within their communities. While there is much damage to be expected from this cessation in funds and programs within the US, there are countless ways to reach out to one’s community and support those most affected. And for Brown students looking to invest more in this matter, engage@brown.edu is partnering with students to better support their efforts and spread awareness on the current increases in food scarcity throughout the Providence community and the US.