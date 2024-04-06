What the Women of SATC Would be Wearing in 2024

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

I love Sex and the City for many reasons: the fantastic female friendships, hilariously witty banter, and—most of all—the iconic outfits. Many times I’ve watched Carrie Bradshaw stroll out of her glorious rent-controlled apartment onto the streets of Manhattan in the most fabulously chic outfit and wished I could have the same pieces in my own closet. This article is a definitive guide to everything that I think the four ladies of SATC (Carrie, Charlotte, Samantha, and Miranda) would be wearing in 2024.

Carrie

While Carrie is a designer-queen at heart, I know she would adore buying unique second-hand pieces on Depop and shopping at small trendy boutiques on her European vacations with Big (not to mention taking advantage of the VAT tax). Here is what I think Carrie would be wearing today:

First, I think Carrie would adore the aptly named “Carrie Dress” from Kosovo-based brand Fenity Fashion. She wore something similar in the show, and I can see her pairing it today with black knee-high boots and a Prada bag for a quick brunch with her girls.

Second, I think Carrie would be obsessed with one of my favorite brands, With Harper Lu. I think she would love their statement floral slip dresses—perfect for a gallery opening with Charlotte or a date night with Mr. Big.

Charlotte

I can definitely say that our favorite Park Avenue Princess would be obsessed with the “Old Money Trend” and everything Sofia Richie. Here are a few things I envision Charlotte wearing in 2024:

This matching sweater and skirt set from J.Crew’s latest collection reminds me of an updated version of Jackie O’s tweed skirt suits. I can see Charlotte wearing this to work as our favorite “Gallerina” or getting Sunday brunch with her girls.

I also think Charlotte would love all of the beautiful florals and prints I have been seeing for Spring and Summer all over my FYP. I can totally see her wearing this blue and white floral piece to a getaway in the Hamptons or a trip to Europe with Harry.

Samantha

I can say without a doubt that Samantha would love the mob wife trend that has been dominating everyone’s FYPs in 2024—the furs, the leather, the lace. However, I know she would do it in her own elevated, sexy way. Here is what I see Sam wearing in 2024:

The “Astrid Dress” from Fenity Fashion would be the perfect piece for Sam to wear from her job as a PR exec to dinner and drinks with a suitor.

I think Sam would also love this low-cut red dress from Mistress Rocks. I can totally see her wearing it out to the bar with her girls or on a hot date.

Miranda

While Miranda was definitely a bit less into fashion than the rest of the group, I like to think by 2024 she would have upgraded her wardrobe to fit her status as a partner at one of New York’s top firms.

I think Miranda would love this tailor suit from Aritzia. I love the classic dark heather gray with the feminine cut off the suit.

For a more casual look, I can see Miranda rocking this black turtleneck top from Djerf Avenue. She would definitely wear this to lunch with Carrie or walking with Brady in Brooklyn.