What the Women of SATC Would be Wearing in 2024

Sophie Jaeger

I love Sex and the City for many reasons: the fantastic female friendships, hilariously witty banter, and—most of all—the iconic outfits. Many times I’ve watched Carrie Bradshaw stroll out of her glorious rent-controlled apartment onto the streets of Manhattan in the most fabulously chic outfit and wished I could have the same pieces in my own closet. This article is a definitive guide to everything that I think the four ladies of SATC (Carrie, Charlotte, Samantha, and Miranda) would be wearing in 2024. 

Carrie

While Carrie is a designer-queen at heart, I know she would adore buying unique second-hand pieces on Depop and shopping at small trendy boutiques on her European vacations with Big (not to mention taking advantage of the VAT tax). Here is what I think Carrie would be wearing today: 

First, I think Carrie would adore the aptly named “Carrie Dress” from Kosovo-based brand Fenity Fashion. She wore something similar in the show, and I can see her pairing it today with black knee-high boots and a Prada bag for a quick brunch with her girls.

Second, I think Carrie would be obsessed with one of my favorite brands, With Harper Lu. I think she would love their statement floral slip dresses—perfect for a gallery opening with Charlotte or a date night with Mr. Big.

Charlotte

I can definitely say that our favorite Park Avenue Princess would be obsessed with the “Old Money Trend” and everything Sofia Richie. Here are a few things I envision Charlotte wearing in 2024:

This matching sweater and skirt set from J.Crew’s latest collection reminds me of an updated version of Jackie O’s tweed skirt suits. I can see Charlotte wearing this to work as our favorite “Gallerina” or getting Sunday brunch with her girls.

I also think Charlotte would love all of the beautiful florals and prints I have been seeing for Spring and Summer all over my FYP. I can totally see her wearing this blue and white floral piece to a getaway in the Hamptons or a trip to Europe with Harry.

Samantha

I can say without a doubt that Samantha would love the mob wife trend that has been dominating everyone’s FYPs in 2024—the furs, the leather, the lace. However, I know she would do it in her own elevated, sexy way. Here is what I see Sam wearing in 2024:

The “Astrid Dress” from Fenity Fashion would be the perfect piece for Sam to wear from her job as a PR exec to dinner and drinks with a suitor.

I think Sam would also love this low-cut red dress from Mistress Rocks. I can totally see her wearing it out to the bar with her girls or on a hot date.

Miranda

While Miranda was definitely a bit less into fashion than the rest of the group, I like to think by 2024 she would have upgraded her wardrobe to fit her status as a partner at one of New York’s top firms. 

I think Miranda would love this tailor suit from Aritzia. I love the classic dark heather gray with the feminine cut off the suit. 

For a more casual look, I can see Miranda rocking this black turtleneck top from Djerf Avenue. She would definitely wear this to lunch with Carrie or walking with Brady in Brooklyn.

