I know I need to watch the whole show in order to get a full grasp of what these ladies are truly all about, but I’m on season 2 and need to get my feelings out so here we are.

Also, spoilers ahead!!

Carrie

Honestly, I think Carrie is a bit of a fuss-pot and always causes a scene rather than talking about things right then and there when they happen and with a rational mindset. I think she likes the idea of Big and that he is an older man with an established job and life put together; he makes her feel fancy, but he really is not her type at all. I get she is the main character, but she really does only ever talk about herself and her issues. If it isn’t about her, she somehow finds a way to bring it back to herself, specifically whatever is going on with Big. Girl get over it!!! He sucks!!! Regardless if I think she may have overreacted, she does stand up for herself which I will commend. I also think Big underreacts and just doesn’t show a ton of emotion which is also difficult to deal with so I do see where Carrie comes from sometimes. I think Carrie and I would be friends in real life, but then I’d get annoyed it’s always about her (or her and Big) and we would not be as close. Though, she always has the best outfits though so I would want to share clothes.

Samantha

Sometimes I am surprised she is even in the friend group because she just does not seem to fit in with the rest of them. She seems so much older and so much more posh but also conceited. I think Samantha may appear to be a good friend because she seems honest, but I find her to be sort of blunt. She isn’t actually being honest because she cares — she’s actually slightly insensitive. I really don’t have much to say about her. I just find her to be very artificial but I can’t decide if she actually is very materialistic and avaricious and puts on this facade or if she is actually being her authentic self and simply doesn’t care who knows it. I think I’m leaning towards the latter. I will however commend her on her confidence and how carefree she is (sometimes). I don’t think Samantha and I would be friends in real life, maybe just a coworker I like to get drinks with every once in a while.

Miranda

Miranda is actually my favourite, but apparently, a lot of people aren’t a fan of her. I like that she is a girl boss and knows her worth. I find that she is such a man-hater sometimes due to her own unfortunate experiences. I find that this impedes her ability to be happy for the other girls when something good happens in their love lives because she is always so bitter about her own. Unlike Samantha, Miranda is genuinely honest with her friends, realistic when giving advice, and doesn’t want her friends to be screwed over. She wants them all to be flourishing, thriving, ambitious women, much like herself! I think Miranda and I would be friends in real life, but I’d have to have a talk with her about the fact that she is being a Debbie-downer on my love life and needs to lighten up!

Charlotte

Charlotte is cute and genuinely caring. She always tries to add a dash of optimism to many of their rather pessimistic conversations. However, I do find her to be very naive and uptight at times, and some of her storylines make her seem very pretentious which is rather distasteful. I think that she is rational and can logically think through situations and understand both sides, and she can be counted on to provide genuine advice rather than just shaming one of the involved parties like the other girls do. I think Charlotte and I would be friends in real life, and she would be a terrific friend but I would have to continue to steer her in the right direction to avoid her getting into situations due to her naivety.