What Brown Students Should Know About the 30th Providence French and Francophone Film Festival

Currently, the 30th Providence French and Francophone Film Festival (PFFF) is taking place!

The festival is hosted by the Department of French and Francophone Studies at Brown University and directed by Laura Odello – a professor at Brown.

Since 1995, this festival has featured marquee French and Francophone cinema to the Providence and broader New England community. The festival brings cultural films to local communities and has grown in its popularity. The festival has featured the works of some acclaimed filmmakers such as Agnès Varda, Claire Denis, and Abel Ferrara.

As a French student at Brown, I had the opportunity to watch Hero this past weekend and found the festival to be such a fun cultural experience. Note: all films are subtitled in English, so non-French speakers are more than welcome to attend!

With that, here is what Brown students should know about the film festival.

When is PFFF?

Now! The festival began on February 27 and continues for the next two days. Be sure to visit Avon soon if you wish to see these films live.

Where is PFFF?

The Avon Cinema on 260 Thayer Street, Providence RI.

For students, ticket prices for general admission are $8 per film. There are discounts for attending multiple showings (i.e. $24 for 4 screenings).

What films are featured in this year’s festival?

Find a complete list of films here!