Was It Worth The Wait? A Review of Bridgerton Season Four: Part One

There are many, many tiers to Bridgerton fans. You have dedicated fans who pored through each

of the eight books. There are the newbies who joined the global trend and decided to watch after

Bridgerton topped international lists. And how could I forget the “fans” peer-pressured into

watching it with their friends at delightfully over-the-top watch parties. I fall into that very first

category, which is why I’ve been waiting longer than you can imagine for Benedict and Sophie’s

story to hit the screen. Was it worth the wait? Absolutely.



I’d Argue That Was A Slow Burn

The most common complaint I’ve heard so far is that this love story was not a proper slow burn.

I’ll admit it didn’t quite measure up to Kate and Anthony in season 2, but I still thought that

Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha) and Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) had amazing chemistry, and

there was a slow burn hidden in the whole forbidden romance. I will concede that they moved

more quickly than the other couples, but the entire mystery of Benedict not knowing that Sophie is his

mystery lady in silver builds so much suspense. The dramatic irony of us as viewers knowing

what Benedict doesn’t will have you screaming at your TV. Open your eyes, Benedict!



Costumes and Sets Galore

One of the best parts of Regency era tv shows and movies is the beautiful costumes and

sets, and Bridgerton certainly delivers. Almost every gown I’d see a noblewoman wearing on

screen is one I’d want for myself—especially Francesca’s. And it’s not just what the characters

are wearing but also where they’re wearing it to. The show does a beautiful job capturing the

magical feel of balls, and you, as a viewer, will feel immersed in it. This has been true of every

season, but the Bridgerton’s masquerade ball in Season Four will have you wishing for your own

Cinderella moment.



Sophie Stole the Show

I know most people are talking about Benedict’s charm and easy humor, but I think Sophie’s

quick-witted remarks and refreshing honesty were highlights of the show. She brought a new

angle to the show, revealing the life of the servants and the hidden hands of the earlier seasons.

She was sassy, hilarious, and intelligent enough to win over the Bridgertons, even Eloise. I

liked Benedict, but really no more than I did Simon Basset (Rege-Jean Page) from Season 1 or

Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) from Season 2; Sophie, however, is perhaps my favorite

female lead so far, narrowly beating out Kate Bridgerton (Simone Ashley) from Season 2.

The latest season of Bridgerton is perfect for your next cozy night in, either to watch alone or

with a group of friends. If you’re in the hosting mood, I’d suggest pairing a Bridgerton watch

party with a fun dinner spread—check out these recipe ideas!