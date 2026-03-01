Was It Worth The Wait? A Review of Bridgerton Season Four: Part One

There are many, many tiers to Bridgerton fans. You have dedicated fans who pored through each
of the eight books. There are the newbies who joined the global trend and decided to watch after
Bridgerton topped international lists. And how could I forget the “fans” peer-pressured into
watching it with their friends at delightfully over-the-top watch parties. I fall into that very first
category, which is why I’ve been waiting longer than you can imagine for Benedict and Sophie’s
story to hit the screen. Was it worth the wait? Absolutely.
I’d Argue That Was A Slow Burn
The most common complaint I’ve heard so far is that this love story was not a proper slow burn.
I’ll admit it didn’t quite measure up to Kate and Anthony in season 2, but I still thought that
Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha) and Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) had amazing chemistry, and
there was a slow burn hidden in the whole forbidden romance. I will concede that they moved
more quickly than the other couples, but the entire mystery of Benedict not knowing that Sophie is his
mystery lady in silver builds so much suspense. The dramatic irony of us as viewers knowing
what Benedict doesn’t will have you screaming at your TV. Open your eyes, Benedict!
Costumes and Sets Galore
One of the best parts of Regency era tv shows and movies is the beautiful costumes and
sets, and Bridgerton certainly delivers. Almost every gown I’d see a noblewoman wearing on
screen is one I’d want for myself—especially Francesca’s. And it’s not just what the characters
are wearing but also where they’re wearing it to. The show does a beautiful job capturing the
magical feel of balls, and you, as a viewer, will feel immersed in it. This has been true of every
season, but the Bridgerton’s masquerade ball in Season Four will have you wishing for your own
Cinderella moment.
Sophie Stole the Show
I know most people are talking about Benedict’s charm and easy humor, but I think Sophie’s
quick-witted remarks and refreshing honesty were highlights of the show. She brought a new
angle to the show, revealing the life of the servants and the hidden hands of the earlier seasons.
She was sassy, hilarious, and intelligent enough to win over the Bridgertons, even Eloise. I
liked Benedict, but really no more than I did Simon Basset (Rege-Jean Page) from Season 1 or
Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) from Season 2; Sophie, however, is perhaps my favorite
female lead so far, narrowly beating out Kate Bridgerton (Simone Ashley) from Season 2.
The latest season of Bridgerton is perfect for your next cozy night in, either to watch alone or
with a group of friends. If you’re in the hosting mood, I’d suggest pairing a Bridgerton watch
party with a fun dinner spread—check out these recipe ideas!