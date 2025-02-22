Unpacking the Entrepreneurship Program at Brown: An Overview from a Certificate Student

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

While Brown University does not have an official business school, for me, the Nelson Center for Entrepreneurship has offered all that I could dream of from a pre-professional perspective. I am a humanities concentrator; however, I have interest in pursuing a career in finance and business. The courses I have taken in the Entrepreneurship department have tangibly strengthened my knowledge and prepared me for internships at buy side investing firms.

For those who might be less familiar with this center’s offerings, read below for an overview of what the Center has to offer students!

What is Nelson Center for Entrepreneurship?

Per their website, the Center offers curricular, co-curricular, and venture support opportunities. The Center is also home to the B-Lab, which is Brown University’s 8-week summer venture program and accelerator that offers an educational springboard for entrepreneurs at Brown and a potential opportunity for funding.

The Center offers a plethora of roundtable discussions and opportunities to directly interface with some of Brown’s most acclaimed entrepreneur alumni. Note you do not have to be a certificate student to engage in many of the offerings of the center, and you can see their calendar of events here.

For example, you can attend the Brown Venture Prize (BYP) Pitch Night (essentially Brown University Shark Tank) on March 13 from 7:00-8:30 pm “where eight of Brown’s most promising ventures will go head-to-head to win their share of $50k in prize.”

What is the Entrepreneurship Certificate?

While you cannot specifically concentrate in Entrepreneurship, the certificate option provides an ideal option for anyone interested in business, entrepreneurship, and more broadly, problem solving. The certificate program operates similarly to a minor at other universities, and it is focused on equipping Brown University students with niche, targeted pre-professional skills.

How can you become a certificate student?

In order to receive the certificate, you must declare this degree on ask.brown.edu during either your fifth or sixth semester at Brown. To graduate with the certificate, ensure you complete these five classes:

Management of Industrial and Nonprofit Organizations (ENGN 0090): This class is highly acclaimed and is still co-taught by Professor Barrett Hazeltine. Read more here about his amazing legacy and impact at Brown! The Entrepreneurial Process (ENGN 1010): This course provides an in-depth, rigorous fortee into the educational frameworks required to successfully build a venture business. Professor Danny Warshay is the head of the Nelson Center for Entrepreneurship and also an ENGN 1010 professor. Much of the curriculum of this course aligns with concepts shared in Warshay’s book See, Solve, Scale linked here. Two Elective courses: Scroll here to see a list of potential electives. ENGN 1931T: A practicum experiential course.

Who are well known founders that graduated from Brown University?

I take great inspiration from the legacy of Brown graduates who are prominent, successful entrepreneurs – and many of which visit and speak at the Nelson Center for Entrepreneurship from time to time. Among many others, I love to follow the stories of:

Tom Scott ‘89 and Tom First ‘89, Co-Founders of Nantucket Nectars

Steph Korey ‘09, Co-Founder of Away