Tried, Tested, and Repurchased: Makeup Holy Grails That Never Miss

I always pack my makeup in my carry-on when travelling because I am terrified the airline is going to lose my bag. However, if I lost my entire makeup bag tomorrow, I’d make a beeline to Sephora and Bloomingdales to make sure I secure the goods. I’m going to walk you through my holy grails.

I have tried EVERYTHING, and I am limiting this list to one of each product, which was extremely difficult. Not because these are the trendiest products on TikTok (though some of them are, for good reason), but because they’re the ones that make me look like I’m not sleep-deprived and have my life together (even when neither is true). These products are what I use for my weekend “full glam”.

Step 1: Primer

The Iconic London Blur Primer + a drop of the Tarte Key Largo Glow Drops. This combination is my winter scaries survival kit. The Iconic London Blur makes my face look impeccably smooth and filtered without feeling heavy, while the Key Largo Glow drops add a bit of color back into my face. This provides me with the perfect hydrated and glowy base,

Step 2: Concealer

My everyday, lightweight concealer is the MERIT The Minimalist Complexion Stick. I also use this for full glam looks as a brightening and under-eye concealer. I’m currently obsessed with this because it’s easy, quick, and doesn’t crease. When I need actual coverage, I reach for the Natasha Denona Hy-Glam Concealer. This covers up acne scars like no one’s business.

Step 3: Foundation

Candidly, I rarely wear foundation. I don’t like how it looks on my skin, and I don’t usually find myself reaching for it. However, on the occasion when I decide I want a full glam look, I always use the Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation. This product is pricey, but honestly, perfect. It does everything it claims to do. It’s smooth and natural and provides a “skin but better” finish.

Step 4: Powder

When I use foundation, I pair it with the Huda Beauty Easy Bake Loose Powder. This is only when I am truly committing to doing the most. This powder brightens, smooths, and sets. It is great. However, my absolute favorite powder is the Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish powder. This product is an absolute must-have. It is one of the only products on this list that I believe truly cannot be replaced. It looks like you have a filter on your face in the best way possible. Run, don’t walk.

Step 5: Contour & Bronzer

To carve out my cheeks, I use the MERIT Bronze Balm in a cool tone. I find this to be a perfect option for subtle, shadow-like sculpting. For bronzer, I’ve been loving the Gucci Sun-Kissed Glow Powder Bronzer. This is certainly a splurge, but the packaging is so luxurious, and the product is truly so good. It isn’t splotchy, but it is so pigmented. A little goes a long way with this.

Step 6: Blush

I’m a firm believer that in order for blush to last, you need to layer a powder over a cream. For cream blush, I swear by Rhode Cream Blush in Toasted Teddy. This shade gives the perfect sunkissed, naturally flushed look. The formula is truly so creamy and delectable. It blends like a dream. On top of that, the Hourglass Ambient Lighting Blush is a must.

Step 7: Highlight

If I want to look like a glowy goddess, you’re going to need a good highlighter. My favorite for day-to-day is the Westman Atelier Lit Up Gel Highlight Stick. It is not glittery and truly gives the best glow. For a full glam, my go-to is the Dior Forever Glow Maximizer Liquid Highlighter. A little goes a long way, and it is stunning on the skin.

Step 8: Mascara

The absolute best mascara on the market is the Tarte Tartelette Tubing Mascara. It is truly perfect.

Step 9: Lips

Makeup Forever Artist Color Pencil in Wherever Walnut. This shade is perfect, and the formula is flawless. For lipstick/gloss, my top choice is CHANEL LE ROUGE DUO ULTRA TENUE Ultrawear Liquid Lip Color. It does everything. It’s a stain, a lipstick, AND a gloss. What more can a girl ask for?

Step 10: Setting Spray

I use Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray throughout my routine. If I need my makeup to last all day and all night, I reach for the One/Size On ‘Til Dawn Setting Spray. Trust me, it won’t budge.