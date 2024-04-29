Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
This Newport, RI Restaurants *Needs* to be on your Bucket List

Elle Horst
Over the weekend, my friend and I spent a lovely day in Newport, RI, a beautiful coastal town a short drive from College Hill. In the evening, we had the pleasure of dining at Lucia Italian Restaurant, a cozy Italian restaurant on Thames Street. 

Lucia Restaurant had a quaint, homey aesthetic, and we were seated quite quickly at a lovely table by a window looking out into the street, allowing us to take in the scenery while digging in to some tasty food.

I ordered an Italian hot chocolate, their soup of the day — a lovely bean and pasta soup — a salad to share, and a pappardelle pasta with cream sauce and chicken for my main course. The portions were more than adequate and the quality was excellent. 

The hot chocolate was comparable to a French chocolat chaud; it was very thick, rich, and creamy, with high-quality dark chocolate and some delectable whipped cream on top. Because it was so rich, I recommend sharing a cup; I was unable to finish the serving despite it being delicious. 

The soup and salad were perfect appetizers. The soup was bursting with flavor and contained lovely bites of pasta hidden within the broth. The salad was crisp, with healthy shavings of parmesan, broccoli, and other goodies with a refreshing citrus dressing.

My pasta was also delicious, the sauce was creamy and bursting with flavor, and there were substantial servings of chicken. Like the hot chocolate, I would recommend sharing this entree if leftovers aren’t desired; the richness meant I again was unable to clear my plate. 

Ultimately, I left the restaurant feeling satisfied and content with the meal, atmosphere, and service and would recommend it to Newport visitors looking for an easy enjoyable meal.

