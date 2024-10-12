The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s that time of the year when it’s the perfect weather to wear a cardigan. The layering potentials are infinite and the style options are boundless. Here is the perfect cardigan guide for this fall. When you’re done reading this article, check to see what other fashion staples we consider fall wardrobe essentials.

Button Up Knit Cardigan

First up on the list is the Button Up Knit Cardigan from Glassons. This is a great closet staple if you are looking for something easy and basic. With a price of $40, this is one of the least expensive cardigans on the list, making it one of my personal favorites to buy in all sorts of colors.

Piper Cardigan

Next up we have the Piper Cardigan from The Things Between. This is another simple cardigan that comes in a variety of colors. But PSA: the red is sold out. I am currently on the waitlist. Insider tip: it runs large, so be sure to size down.

Pull & Bear, Stradivarius Cardigans

Moving on to some more international brands, we have cardigans from Pull & Bear and Stradivarius. These two cardigans are a bit thinner so better for wearing while the weather remains a bit warmer. With colors like white, pink, and light blue, these looks are honestly perfect for any season, so you won’t have to worry about this cardigan waiting in the back of your closet for colder weather.

Madewell Cardigans

One more trustworthy place for all things cardigan is Madewell. The Ribbed Aplaca-Blend Cardigan is a perfect relaxed-fit sweater. At around $98, it will definitely cost you a bit more, but will last ages.

The Emile Cardigan

The next cardigan is the Emile Cardigan. Costing you a bit more at $170, this chunkier sweater is perfect for getting cozy during colder weather. These timeless and high-quality pieces are definitely worth the higher prices. And, if you think of it as price per wear (my favorite method to rationalize any purchase), the price drops dramatically! :)

The Gaspard Cardigan

Last but most certainly not least, we have two cardigans from Sézane. First, the Gaspard Cardigan is a more simple and clean-cut look. This cashmere cardigan is one that will slightly empty your wallet at a price of $120, however, this cardigan is a lifelong staple in any closet.