These 7 Holiday Traditions Need to Make Their Way Onto College Campuses

Nowadays if you say holiday tradition, you’ll probably be met with grumbles and eyerolls. Those two dreaded words bring up memories of five-hour Russian nutcracker performances, mind-numbing Christmas eve masses, long days of putting up yard decorations, and obligatory holiday parties hosted by family friends you see once a year. While these old-time traditions can feel tiresome and excessive, there is something to be admired about our families’ commitment to keeping the holiday spirit alive.

For college students far from home stressing about finals until the days right before Christmas, it can be challenging to feel festive. There is only so much holiday spirit a movie marathon or decorating cookies can bring you. Without the familiar sights, sounds, and smells of home, Christmas feels less magical and more like just another day on the calendar.

That’s when you know it’s time to take a page out of your grandparents book and revive some old-fashioned traditions. What makes these vintage traditions so magical is that they take you back in time– away from the online shopping and the screens– to memories of when the holiday season meant love and togetherness. This year if you truly want to recapture the holiday spirit, take a step back from purchases and spend more time making memories.

It’s up to our generation to keep the true spirit of the holiday season alive. Here are seven holiday traditions we need to bring back now– even if you’re hundreds of miles away from home.

1. Christmas/Holiday Caroling

Caroling is one of the oldest and most cherished Christmas traditions, dating back centuries as a way to spread festive cheer through song. While this tradition might feel outdated in modern times, it’s surprisingly easy to bring caroling to life on a college campus. Gather a group of friends, dress in cozy holiday outfits (or even costumes for extra fun), and sing classic carols like “Jingle Bells” or “Silent Night” in dorm halls, campus common areas, or even the nearby residential neighborhoods. You don’t need to be an amazing singer to have fun with this tradition, there’s plenty of joy in simply singing your favorite holiday songs.

2. Giving Holiday Cookie Boxes to the Neighbors

Giving holiday cookie boxes to neighbors is a heartwarming tradition that embodies the spirit of generosity and connection, even if you don’t know them well. The holidays are a perfect time to bridge the gap between strangers and create a stronger sense of community. Small gestures can make a big impact! To create the perfect cookie box, bake a variety of treats like classic sugar cookies, chocolate chip, gingerbread, or festive peppermint bark. This year I am trying some vintage baked goods: yule log and church window cookies. Decorate the boxes with festive wrapping paper, twine, and handwritten notes wishing your neighbors a joyful season. I have yet to see this tradition make its way onto Brown’s campus and I have no idea why! Sharing something homemade can turn a stranger into a friend and make the holidays brighter for everyone.

3. Shopping for Gifts In-Person

I was watching an older holiday romcom when I realized that no one really “goes into town” to buy Christmas presents anymore. Nowadays we glue ourselves to our computers on Black Friday or place one huge Amazon order and call it quits. If you’re feeling overwhelmed by thoughts of overconsumption and want to take back the magic of gift-giving I suggest you shop for presents in person this year. And I don’t mean at the mall (although do the best you can). Think holiday markets and local shops. There is no better gift you can give your community than supporting local business owners and craftspeople. Also, walking around seeing the festive decorations while drinking a hot cocoa is sure to get your spirits up.

If you’re at Brown, Wickenden street has the perfect holiday shopping stores and be sure to check out the many holiday markets in RI.

4. Tree Lighting Ceremonies

Tree lighting ceremonies are an old tradition originating as public town square events that have become a symbol for community and holiday cheer. Providence hosts Three Nights of Lights and the Annual City Hall Tree Lighting across December 5th, 6th, and 7th.

This tradition can also be brought to your dorm or apartment! All you have to do is buy a tree and some ornaments (I would add some candy canes and homemade garland too) and invite your friends over to decorate and light the tree.

5. See A Holiday Theater Performance

I know this pick might be met with hesitation for some, but as long you don’t pick a dreadfully long (or woefully bad) show seeing a live theater performance is a wonderful holiday experience. The magic of live theater lies in its ability to transport you to another world, and during the holidays, there’s something especially enchanting about a festive production. Ask your college’s theater group if they plan on putting on a holiday show. If not, Providence’s Performing Arts Center shows A Christmas Carol all December and Ballet RI hosts The Nutcracker (don’t worry, not the scary Russian version).

6. Read or Tell Old Victorian Ghost Stories

Many of the stories we share, read, and watch around the holidays come from the Vicotrian era. Victorian holiday stories helped shape the holiday spirit as we know it today. These stories emphasize the holiday season as a time for personal growth, generosity, sacrifice, and gratitude. Incorporating Victorian holiday stories into your traditions this year can be a new and sentimental way to celebrate the season. You can read on your own stories like The Gift of the Magi or any holiday ghost story by Chalres Dickens or tell your friends to share the favorite holiday story while roasting chestnuts over the fire.

7. Volunteering

Volunteering is, perhaps, the most important holiday tradition. It embodies the true spirit of the season: giving, kindness, and community. While many traditions focus on receiving, volunteering focuses on helping others, making it a meaningful way to spread holiday cheer. Classic holiday volunteering activities include organizing or donating to food drives, helping serve meals at shelters, or participating in toy drives for children in need. Other ways to give back include visiting nursing homes to read to elderly residents, donating clothes to those less fortunate, or organizing community events to help families who are struggling. If you are looking for holiday volunteering at Brown or in Providence, check out these options .