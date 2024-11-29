Gifts For Him: A Guide to Holiday Shopping on Wickenden

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s that time of the year again, and as busy college students, it’s not uncommon to find yourself 10 days out from Christmas and missing gifts for some of the harder-to-shop-for loved ones in your life. If you’re anything like me, these loved ones also happen to be the men in your life; dads, brothers, boyfriends, uncles, you name it. I find that the easiest and best gifts for these people (who seem to already have everything they could want) are little items you can find in local stores that are funny or unique to them. In that interest, I spent a couple of hours perusing Wickenden Street this past weekend so you don’t have to: here are 10+ gifts you can find on Wickenden.

Nostalgia:

Inside this vintage store on Wickenden, you can find cool unique treasures that are great quality.

Leather Jacket/Outerwear

There (probably) isn’t a man on earth who wouldn’t feel on top of the world walking around with a new, well-fitting, everyday staple leather jacket. At Nostalgia, there is no shortage of these goods. A vintage real leather jacket is not only more sustainable and ethical, but it will last longer than a new faux leather item, and it’s already broken in so the leather is softer! The same can be said about a new puffer or suede jacket, which are also found all over the store.

Hats & Gloves

I’m sure we all have a guy in our lives who would rather go out and freeze his hands and ears off than go out and buy a hat and gloves. I think a perfect gift would be a little set of a knit hat and gloves (they don’t even have to match).

Wallet

I feel confident in making up the statistic that 75% of men are in need of a wallet- either they don’t have one at all, or they need a new one. Nostalgia has plenty of leather and fabric wallets perfect for the men in your lives who are currently carrying around their cards bunched together by an overworked rubber band.

Leather Key Chain

Although somewhat more niche, this is a good gift for someone who has everything. If you can find one with a funny or special engraving, this little gift can be very personal to the recipient.

Coffee Table Books

A man’s space can almost always use more decoration and a coffee table book personalized to their interests, especially if they are decorating a new home, apartment, or dorm. Also, always check under the paper cover because the actual covers are usually in better condition and more aesthetically pleasing.

Vintage Glassware

A cool set of glasses is a great gift- I found some Coca-Cola ones at Nostalgia. Some ribbed-style glasses or colorful cups are also great. Even a funny mug would work!

Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s can be found all over the place, so no worries if you’ve already left campus. Here, you can make a thoughtful gift bundle for any guy in your life.

Snacks

By picking out a few fun, new snacks, you can turn your gift into a promise of future quality time. Trader Joe’s always has relatively cheap, interesting snacks for everyone.

Protein Granola

My favorite granola at Trader Joe’s is delicious and happens to have protein in it. I like the peanut butter protein one, but TJ’s has plenty of flavors to try.

Flowers

Last but not least, every man deserves flowers! Trader Joe’s has gorgeous flowers for cheap- I recommend buying a few different kinds and making your own bouquet if you have time.

NAVA

NAVA is a cute, trendy boutique with a huge range of offerings, from clothes and jewelry to random home goods- a perfect recipe for gift-giving.

Ornaments

You can never go wrong with a few hand-picked ornaments that you know the recipient will love for years to come!

Gift Wrapping

NAVA has a wide collection of cute wrapping paper and gift bags- what’s a good gift without cute packaging?

The Matchbox

Last but not least, I stopped into the Matchbox to browse their collection of Rhode Island merch and funny gifts.

Mugs + Hats

Even if they’re not from here, any dad or brother would love funny Rhode Island merch to rep where their daughter or girlfriend goes to school!

I hope these finds were helpful and well-timed for your shopping season! Happy Holidays!