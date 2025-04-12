The Ultimate Plant Edit For a Dorm Glow Up

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Even though the weather on campus has been pretty hot-and-cold (mostly cold…) recently, we’ve all seen the colorful blossoms cropping up in yards and on the Main Green. Spring and Summer are my personal favorite seasons. I love how everything seems to come back to life around this time of year, especially since New England winters can sometimes feel impossibly long.

The other day, I was walking down Hope Street on my way back to campus. It was pretty chilly, so I mostly just wanted to get back to my room. I glanced to the right as I was passing the cutest little plant shop, however, and couldn’t resist stopping inside. I’ve always had a guilty pleasure for plants, even though I can never seem to keep them alive.

I told myself I wasn’t going to buy anything, but somehow walked out with a little pink plant (a “pink splash”) after a helpful conversation about care.

And honestly, I love having a little bit of the spring greenery in my room. I currently live in the basement of my dorm, so it especially helps brighten things up.

With room selection this past week, I have also been thinking about my future dorm. I decided to do some delving into the topic, and here are some plants I’m thinking of for myself!

Pothos

Here’s a classic that many people have heard about. This is definitely one of the best plants for beginners, as it can thrive under a variety of conditions and very basic care. Plus, they can be grown in normal pots, hanging, or in water! I personally love the hanging plant look.

Monstera Deliciosa

I feel like I’ve seen this “Swiss cheese plant” all over Pinterest. It’s usually on the larger side, which makes for a cool statement and can take up space if a part of the room seems empty. Plus, it enjoys bright indirect to medium light, meaning it can handle a typical dorm’s light conditions.

Kalanchoe

I really love the colorful look of this succulent. They are super fun and visually appealing, plus by nature don’t like a lot of watering (perfect for the forgetful, like me). If you’re a bit more artsy, have a look at this easy-going plant. In general, however, I’ve been warned: succulents can be harder to manage than expected (typically due to overwatering)!

Spider Plant

Spider plants definitely have a reputation for being un-killable. While this may not be entirely true, they certainly have a unique ability to withstand most conditions and even some neglect. Plus, they’re still lush and provide a cool way to fill a space with texture.

Bromeliad

If you like a bit more of a tropical vibe, definitely go for this flowering houseplant. There are so many colorful varieties! They prefer bright, indirect light, so if your dorm window faces east, this plant could be perfect for you.

Peperomia

For one of the most diverse plant varieties on my list, check out peperomia. From the ‘baby rubber plant’ to the ‘trailing jade’ to the ‘metallic’, I really think there is a type of peperomia for everyone. Plus, it’s another easy-to-care for species that most college students can handle. I know I’ll definitely be picking out my favorite type for the future.

Where to Buy Plants Near College Hill

I can personally attest to the great disposition at Blooming Blossoms down Hope Street. Pothos Plant Shop, on Ives St., and Thea Plant Co. are two other nurseries nearby boasting some high ratings for reasonable prices and high quality plants. Even if you don’t want to buy anything right now, head to a local shop and take a look at some of the fun plants they’ve got growing!