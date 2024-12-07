The Ultimate Lip Balm Ranking: Which One Is Worth Your Money?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Dry lips are the ultimate enemy, especially with the brutal months of December, January, and February approaching. With so many options on the market, how do you decide which to commit to without contributing to the excess overconsumption continually made worse by social media? I tested six popular lip balms – Aquaphor, Summer Fridays, Bag Balm, Ole Henriksen, Laneige, and Topicals – so that you don’t have to. I ranked them by which I think you should buy based on hydration, texture, scent, price, and overall vibe.

6. Ole Henriksen Pout Preserve Lip Treatment

This is going to be a controversial take, but last place goes to Ole Henriksen. I tried three varieties: strawberry sorbet (tinted), creme brulee (tinted), and citrus sunshine (clear). I was greatly underwhelmed by all three. The texture is sticky, the scents are overly sweet and cloying, and my lips don’t feel hydrated after using them. They come at a steep price of $22, which doesn’t feel justified. That said, the packaging is adorable and compact, and they do feel luxurious. Overall, I give these a 6/10 and will not be repurchasing.

5. Topicals Slick Salve Glossy Lip Balm

The Topicals balm is one of my personal favorites, but if you’re only investing in one balm, I wouldn’t recommend it as your main pick. The texture is incredibly thick—perfect as a night mask or a daytime gloss, but not everyone will love it for daily use. It has a strong mint scent, which I enjoy, but it could be overwhelming for some. With only one clear, mint-scented option priced at $16, it’s not the most versatile. While slightly sticky, it leaves my lips thoroughly hydrated, and the sleek, luxurious packaging is a bonus. Personally, I rate this a 9/10, but for universal appeal, it lands lower on the list.

4. Bag Balm

The Bag Balm is my ultimate recommendation for when you need intense hydration. It’s my go-to for trips to dry, cold places or as an overnight treatment during winter. While technically not a lip balm, it’s a lifesaver for severely cracked lips. The texture is thick and waxy—not luxurious or convenient for everyday use, but it gets the job done. It’s also unscented, which is great for sensitive skin. At just $6 for a tin that lasts forever, it’s a functional staple. My rating? 8/10 for its efficacy and affordability, though it’s far from glamorous.

3. Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm

The Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm delivers a luxurious feel with rich hydration. As the most high-end option on the list, priced at $24, it comes in an array of delightful scents and tints. Though it feels more like a glossy treat than a true skincare essential, it’s undeniably effective.Non-sticky and long-lasting, it leaves lips both hydrated and glossy, making it a great splurge-worthy pick, though not a necessity. I give this product a 9/10!

2. Aquaphor

Affordable, effective, and multipurpose, Aquaphor is the ultimate pick for anyone and everyone. This no-frills balm is fragrance-free and deeply hydrating, making it perfect for sensitive lips. The texture is smooth and lightweight, leaving a soft, non-sticky gloss. At just $5, it’s accessible and reliable. While it’s not as flashy as some of the other options, it’s a staple I always come back to. I rate it 10/10 for its unbeatable value and functionality.

1. Laneige Lip Glowy Balm

Taking the top spot is the Laneige Lip Glowy Balm, the perfect blend of hydration, luxury, and everyday wearability. With its lightweight, glossy finish and variety of scents (all untinted), it’s wonderful to use. The texture is non-sticky yet rich enough to keep your lips soft for hours. While it’s pricier at $19 for a small tube, the experience it delivers makes it worth every penny. It’s my favorite for slipping into a purse or pocket and reapplying throughout the day. I rate it a perfect 10/10—it’s the lip balm I can’t live without.

