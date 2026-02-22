The Ultimate Gift Guide: The Best Gifts I’ve Ever Received 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There is no better feeling than getting a gift that will change your everyday routine! A gift that can keep you warm on your walks along College Hill or that will transform your dorm room into an oasis where the sun rises on your bedside table. The most amazing gifts combine both aesthetic and functional. So, if you are looking for ideas for your wish list or if you need some inspiration to be the best friend, daughter, or partner, this is the go-to list of the best things that I have ever received!

Digital or Disposable Camera:

We all know, a picture is worth a thousand words; there’s nothing better than getting “THE” photo on a night out or vacation with friends. Help a loved one capture more memories and get some iconic photos that can simply not be achieved by a smartphone camera. A digital camera is a must for everyone, or at least, one for the friend group to capture all the big and small moments. It’s the gift that keeps on giving and is always a hit.

Rhode Skin Set:

While we all know Rhode from Hailey Bieber, it has made its own name in being a clean and successful skincare line that has taken the world by storm. One of the best ways to experience these products firsthand is when you don’t have to buy them for yourself! They have great pairs such as the Peptide Glazing Fluid and Barrier Restore Cream that make an incredible gift set, so that you can try out a new skincare routine without the guilt. The products are amazing, and the packaging is even better, making it the cutest gift for any girl!

Class Bag

At Brown, tote bags run our campus. A cute and functional class bag is truly an unmatched gift that will definitely get some use. When I first got my tote bag before coming to school, I was obsessed immediately. It is the perfect accessory to any outfit and an absolute class essential. The switch from a backpack to a purse really made me feel like I was entering my adult era in style.

Jewelry

Jewelry is a classic gift that is both sentimental and timeless. Many people (including myself!) end up spending their money on regular things like coffee or textbooks rather than getting themselves a nice piece of jewelry. When you receive a piece of jewelry, you will remember that person every time you wear it. It’s one of those little things that can feel really special. Pay attention to whether someone wears gold or silver, dainty or chunky, and find something that feels special to them. Jewelry is the one item of clothing that can make you feel put together, even if you just rolled out of bed in a pair of sweatpants.

Hatch

If you’re someone who sets 5 alarms every morning and is constantly hitting the snooze button, The Hatch could be just what you need. The Hatch alarm clock gradually lights up your room in the morning with natural light and bird sounds rather than waking you up to the painful ring of your phone’s radar alarm. It can even help lull you to sleep! It has created such a different experience for my own morning routine as a student living in a dark dorm room. This is a peak gift idea that will be used for years.

I know all too well what a struggle it can be to find the perfect gift. It’s important to remember that it’s not always the most expensive presents that make a good gift, but those that feel thoughtful and intentional. Something that makes someone feel seen and appreciated. But, if you need some inspiration, this list is a great go-to that everyone will love. Happy Gifting!