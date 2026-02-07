The Perfect Galentines

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When February rolls around and Valentine’s Day approaches, it typically either fills you with dread or excitement and not much in between. But who says the ideal day has to be spent with a significant other? Galentine’s Day is the chance to put your friendships and yourself first by spending time with your favorite girls. Love doesn’t have to be romantic, so spend the day with your platonic soul mates instead. Here are the perfect ways to celebrate Galentine’s at Brown.

Pottery:

Get creative with your ideas and maybe even gain a keepsake to remember the day. Painting pottery either at a studio or at home is the perfect combination of artsy and relaxing. Maybe make matching mugs or cute jewelry dishes. Embrace the spirit with pinks and reds and maybe a heart or two! It’s easy, unique, and so much more fun when done with your girls.

Dinner Party:

There is nothing better than having a well-decorated dinner with all your best friends! Cute candles, flowers, a perfect playlist, and getting to play chef for a night. Galentine’s themes are so precious; everything pink, maybe some Italian food, or your favourite comfort snacks. Bring that Pinterest inspiration to life and decorate your apartment, house, or dorm suite. The ideas are endless and never miss.

Board Night:

Make dinner a fun activity! Board nights are so much fun on both ends. Curating a perfectly themed board and sharing everyone’s creation gives you a little bit of everything. Make it aesthetic, delicious, and fun! Throw in some board games to really invest in the theme and have some light competition.

Rom-Com:

There is no better time to pull out a classic rom-com than Galentines. Think, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, The Notebook, or, to be on the nose, Valentine’s Day. Cozy up with some popcorn and enjoy some of the classics we all know and love. Whether you’re in the mood to laugh or cry, it’s always better to do it together.

Paint and Sip:

There is nothing funnier than trying and, often, failing to recreate a Pinterest photo. Book a paint-and-sip class in Providence or set up one at home with canvases, wine (for those 21 and up), and spend a cozy, cute night exploring your artistic side with friends. They definitely do not need to be good, but just have fun and create memories you will never forget.

Flower Arranging:

Who doesn’t love flowers? Every girl deserves some on Valentine’s Day. Find some bouquets at local markets or walk to Trader Joe’s and spend the afternoon arranging flowers into a vase. Pick your colors, maybe add some ribbon, and make your dream flower arrangement. This is a great way to celebrate love and make your space look extra beautiful!

Nail Day:

Finish your perfect Galentine’s day with a fresh mani-pedi for some well-deserved relaxation. Go to a salon or do your nails at home. Maybe have a color-themed spa party and get a matching manicure with your girls. February calls for pink, red, and well-designed nails. It’s the ideal way to pamper yourself while spending quality time with friends. Make yourself feel extra beautiful.

Galentine’s Day is not all about the perfect plans, but appreciating the endless love and friendships formed in college and creating moments to look back on. Maybe you’re thinking about a night on the town with your friends, planning a cozy night in, or even trying something new with the people in your life. Regardless of what you do, spend time laughing, talking, and sharing together. Forget about the pressures surrounding Valentine’s Day and focus on the love that will always exist in your life: friendships.