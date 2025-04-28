The History of May Day & How You Can Celebrate It Today

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter.

What is May Day?

(source, source)

The first day of May – in honor of Maypole – has a storied history. Beginning in medieval times in Europe, according to History.com, where communities (specifically in Beltane) would celebrate with “colorful streamers and ribbons” and dance – a type of “agricultural-themed rit[e]”. Some even associated this ritual with fertility – the pole “symbolised male fertility and baskets and wreaths symbolized female fertility.”

These baskets were filled with flowers, treats, and trinkets. In certain towns, they were used as a message from a boy to girl, indicating their romantic interest.

In others, a neighbor would leave the basket on the other’s door handle or “on the porch in secret, a sweet, unexpected way to brighten up a neighbor’s May Day.”

This celebration did not occur in America, as the Puritan communities disapproved of it. Later on in the U.S., however, the labor movement during the Industrial Revolution aligned itself with a new interpretation of May Day. The Federation of Organized Trades and Labor Unions (now the American Federation of Labor) initiated a workers’ strike of over 300,000 workers on May 1, 1886.

Since that day, 66 countries have celebrated May Day (sometimes referred to Labour Day or International Workers’ Day) as an official holiday, but the U.S. is not one of them. In 1894, after the Pullman Strike, President Grover Cleveland adjusted the U.S. celebration of Labor Day to the first Monday in September, hoping to differentiate this American holiday from “the international worker’s celebration for fear that it would build support for communism.”

While former president Dwight D. Eisenhower sought to revive May Day in 1958, official recognition did not take shape. Instead, according to National Public Radio, unofficial celebrations in America formed around the curation and gifting of May Day baskets.

How To Take Part in May Day as a College Student?

Living conveniently proximate to all your friends in college provides ample opportunity to decorate the door handles of those you love. If you desire to celebrate May Day this year, here are some baskets and decorations that are well suited for the occasion.

Baskets:

Option One, Option Two, Option Three, Option Four

Trinkets:

Laneige Lip Balm, Under Eye Patches, Floral Notepad, Kitchen Towels, Lavender Coffee Syrup, Lavender Shortbread Cookies, Floral Claw Clip, Shortbread Cooking Mix, Hydrangea Flower Seeds, Floral Frame, Floral Vase