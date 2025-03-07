The Dinner Party is Back: 5 Creative Themes from a Gen-Z Martha Stewart

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we exited the Covid era clinging to our sweatpants and emotionally attached to our Netflix and chill nights, it seemed as though the “Dinner Party”, in the traditional sense, was deceased. Formal linens, large ceramic serving platters, and hostessing a la Martha Stewart or Ina Garten seemed nostalgic at best, out of touch at worst. And yet, according to Forbes, Dinner Party culture has come roaring back among an unlikely population, Generation Z.

In an era where we are more socially disconnected and lonely than ever, it is no surprise that our generation has turned to hosting and gathering communities in more formalized spaces to mitigate the apathy evoked from an evening spent scrolling on one’s phone.

In a way, the Dinner Party is the perfect antithesis to the pervasive culture of media consumption, toxic productivity, and artificial intelligence. The Dinner Party forces participants to set aside the screens and work to luxuriate in a few blissfully unproductive hours of chit-chat and wholesome gluttony. On a Dinner Party night, one puts away the air-friers, instant pots, and 30 minute meals, instead, carefully tending to a simmering pot of risotto or delicately trussing a chicken all for the simple aim to connect with friends, old and new, over a lovingly made meal.

Across social media, the “Loneliest Generation” is bucking their title and flaunting carefully curated dinner parties that would make even Martha Stewart envious. They are setting dress codes, mailing out formal invitations, curating unique themes, and creating intricate menus for the purposes of gathering friends and family for a night of nourishing food and conversation.

While to some, the Dinner Party may seem like a silly waste of time and money for only a few hours of enjoyment, but for some members of a generation who spent their formative years in lockdown, the Dinner Party is a stab at redemption

I, for one, look forward to partaking in the Dinner Party trend and if you would like to join me in reclaiming the lost art here are some ideas:

Après Ski

Warm, cozy, hearty, unfussy – there are few things one needs more after a few months plunged in the bitter cold of winter. Serve hot beverages, such as cider, hot chocolate, or chai tea and kick off the night with a classic cheese fondue with bread or warm soft pretzels. For the main event, serve beef bourguignon or coq au vin and then finish with a classic apple strudel.

When Life Gives You Lemons

When life gives you lemons, take advantage of the vibrant and light flavors of citrus. Serve lemonade and grapefruit soda along with a bright grapefruit and avocado salad. For the entree, whip up an easy spaghetti al limone or lemon roasted salmon. End the night with a classic key lime pie with a graham cracker crust.

Not Your Godfathers’

My favorite dinner parties draw inspiration from a classic book or movie. A Godfather inspired dinner party is an elegant, yet homey Italian feast where everyone feels like family. Start with the classics: bruschetta and a homemade caesar salad. Go big or go home for the mains: Spaghetti and meatballs or chicken parmesan. Finish the night out with tiramisu.

Summer in the Hamptons

It may be a few more months until summer, but we can easily be transported through fresh seafood and seasonal produce that harken back to idyllic New England summers. Begin with arnold palmers and shrimp cocktail. For the main course, serve cod or halibut with a vegetable risotto and fresh corn. Finish with an easy strawberry shortcake.

Glamping Feast

While some may turn up their nose at the idea, a camp themed dinner party perfectly intertwines nostalgia with comfort food. Start with grilled corn slathered in butter and then move on to sliders for the main course. Finish with s’mores bars for a dessert that evokes the real thing with the ease of an oven.