The Best Things to Watch, Listen to, And Read This Long Weekend

Whether you are going away this long weekend or spending your time on campus, you may have a little extra time to catch up all the movies, shows, podcasts, and books you’ve missed due to the hectic nature of the back to school season. Not everything is worth your precious time, however, so here are the best things to watch, listen to, and read this weekend.

Watch:

Joker: Folie à Deux

Love, thrills, Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga? Count me in! It takes a lot for me to buy a ticket to the movie theaters, but this movie may convince me.

The Outrun

In need of a gut wrenching drama with sweeping views of Scotland’s countryside? If you love Saorise Ronan in Little Women and Lady Bird, you are sure to love her in her latest film that premiered at Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.

Salem’s Lot

It’s officially Spooky Season! If you have exhausted all of the usual scary movie prospects, grab popcorn, a comfy blanket, and kick off the season with the latest horror movie!

Love is Blind Season 7

Is it just me, or does everyone seem to be discussing Love is Blind’s latest season in Washington, D.C.? Catch up on episodes this weekend, so you will be in the know!

Great British Baking Show

Nothing is more comforting than baked goods and British accents. Bake yourself a fall treat and cue up the latest Great British Baking Show season!

Listen:

Call Her Daddy: Kamala Harris Interview

Whether you are a member of the Daddy Gang, or you have never heard of Alex Cooper, this interview with the Vice President is worth a listen. She discusses crucial topics, such as the current state of women in America today and how to make the country a safer place for women in the future. No matter where you stand in this election, this interview is a must for all American women.

Read:

Be Ready When The Luck Happens

If you are like me and binge watched the Barefoot Contessa whip up gorgeous chocolate cakes and tempting appetizers growing up, Ina Garten’s long awaited memoir is the book for you! From her childhood, trials and tribulations, marriage, and cooking show, there is much to learn from this memoir.

Intermezzo