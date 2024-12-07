The 10 Best Coffee Table Books to Bring as a Holiday Party Hostess Gift

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

December calls for celebrations, of which many necessitate a hostess present. For more elevated affairs, I think a coffee table book is the ideal gift. It offers a personalized and an elegant way to express gratitude for the host.

I always love decorating my apartment and room with coffee table books that capture my favorite activities and images. They are timeless and warm the atmosphere, all the while being enjoyable to read!

Below are my top ten books to bring to your next festive event, based on the recipient’s preferences.

For the worldly wanderer, this coffee table book provides the perfect inspiration for the hostess’s next travel destination and also sparks ideas for their guests. The Times offers visuals and recommends specific activities in unlikely destinations.

The New York Times Explorer: 100 Dream Trips Around the World

For the dog lover, delight them with this charming collection of dog photos. Gray Malin’s coffee table books never disappoint – lavish and extravagant.

Gray Malin: Dogs

For a lovely lady in your life, Kate Spade is a dependable brand for any sort of present. While they have a collection of coffee table books to choose from, All in Good Taste is the most fitting for the host, as this edition functions like a 21st century etiquette manual.

kate spade new york: all in good taste

For a family gathering, lean into the theme of togetherness, the role of mealtimes, and the symbolism of a beautiful tablescape. The shelves of Anthropologie are suffused with very cute gifts for truly any and everyone. This particular coffee table book is a joyful rendering of making memories over mealtime.

A Loving Table: Creating Memorable Gatherings

For the trendy tennis player, arrive with this book that contains four tennis-themed sections about: destinations & events, people fashion, and art / design / culture.

The Stylish Life: Tennis

For the Parisienne at heart, this fashionable depiction of one of the world’s greatest cities is a fun treat to read.

Paris: Through a Fashion Eye

For a gathering in cold weather, bring a sprinkle of the ski slopes to the event with this Aspen-centric coffee table book. Assouline is known for its statement cover page and elevates any space with a designer flare.

Aspen Style – Assouline Coffee Table Book

For the refined hostess, Vogue Living: Houses, Gardens, People spotlights a sophisticated collection of the homes and gardens of acclaimed people. Each image tells a story and provides a glimpse into the lives of real people. For those 21 and above, this clean visual presentation of pretty cocktails and their corresponding recipes is a useful and fun addition to any bar table cart.

Cocktails

10. For the golf fanatic, this New York Times compilation of historic moments in international golf history that are not easily accessible online. You can also customize the cover of this book.

Golf’s Greatest Moments