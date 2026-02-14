Sweet Sips: 10 Valentine’s Day Specials to Try in Providence

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

February in New England can feel pretty dreary. But to be honest, there’s nothing quite like settling down in a cozy cafe and knocking out an essay while it snows outside. With this Saturday being Valentine’s Day, it’s the perfect time to show yourself some love and try out these fun local special menus. The following are some must-try limited edition drinks and treats within walking distance (even with the slush)!

Dave’s Coffee

Alright, we’re starting off strong with Dave’s Coffee, located at 341 S Main St. They’ve got a pretty insane Valentine’s Day lineup, including the following drinks:

Bee Mine (Salted honey and cherry latte)

Nuts for You (Pistachio mocha with chocolate whipped cream)

All the Single Ladies (Strawberry cheesecake latte topped with whipped cream and graham cracker crumbles)

The Rebound (Raspberry Irish cream latte)

Candy Hearts (Vanilla latte topped with cotton candy cold foam)

Let’s Get Spicy (Spiced cookie butter chai with cinnamon)

We’re a Perfect Matcha (Cherry vanilla matcha)

These specials will be around for the entire month of February, and I honestly can’t wait to try. The names are so fun and, come on, who doesn’t want to try a strawberry cheesecake latte?

Brown Bee

To be honest, it can be pretty hard to get a seat at this spot on 404 Benefit St., but it’s definitely worth the trek. They’re offering:

Strawberries n’ Cream Cinnamon Roll

Raspberry White Chocolate Croissant

Blackberry Mocha Espresso Latte

Brown Bee’s food really stands out to me, but that blackberry mocha looks incredible too.

Hazel Origin Coffee

Alright, this one’s a little different—Hazel Origin’s Un Cafecito Sin Ti is a Bad Bunny-inspired seasonal menu! While not specifically ‘Valentine’s Day’-themed, the love is certainly still felt with this lineup.

Benito’s Berry Mocha (Cold foam with dark chocolate raspberry syrup over a house-made Dutch cocoa mocha and a double espresso shot)

Honduran Horchata (Traditional Honduran horchata made with morro seeds and rice, blended with milk and cinnamon)

Coquito Latte (House-made coquito syrup with coconut milk; made in an espresso or matcha with milk of choice; coquito cold foam available as an add-on)

Callaíta Matcha

California Chai

Turista Iced Tea

Rose Mart

So this spot is actually one I haven’t yet had the chance to try! Right down on Wickenden, though, their Valentine’s Day treats are absolutely adorable. All of the following are served as lattes or cappuccinos. Also, FYI, they’re offering strawberry milk as an option!

You’re Cherry (Berry) Cute! (Chocolate sauce + cherry or strawberry or raspberry)

My Sweet Honey (Caramel and Block Island honey)

Lavender Love (Raspberry and lavender)

Coffee Cutie (Autocrat coffee milk)

Plus, these cute treats:

Blueberry Love Letter

Chocolate Dipped Strawberry

Cinny Bun Hun

The Nitro Bar

The Nitro Bar’s cold foams have got to be among my favorites. This season, they’re offering up some seasonal special drinks and treats, including:

Whipped Chocolate Covered Raspberry Latte

Whipped Raspberry Latte

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Cookie

Matcha Cookie

Red Velvet Cake

Strawberry Cake (GF)

Cinnamon Bun Focaccia

Ten One Tea House

This Thayer street boba shop is offering the cutest Valentine’s Day drinks! Plus, you get a free pack of themed M&Ms with any seasonal drink, while supplies last!

Strawberry Milk Green Tea with Pink Foam (Iced or hot)

Strawberry Earl Grey with Pink Foam

That’s a pretty good deal to me.

Starbucks Coffee

RIP Thayer Starbucks. But you’ll still catch me at the Wayland location, and I’d be remiss not including them how often that is…

White Chocolate Strawberry Cream Cold Brew

Strawberry Shortcake Frappuccino

Plus, they have other seasonal drinks and treats out now that aren’t Valentine’s Day-specific. I highly recommend the berry blondie, for example.

Dunkin’

As a Massachusetts native, Dunkin’ will always be a love of mine! This Valentine’s Day season, they’re offering:

Heart Eyes Daydream Refresher (Strawberry dragonfruit refresher with blueberry and oatmilk, topped with sweet cold foam)

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Daydream Refresher (Strawberry dragonfruit refresher with oatmilk, topped with rich chocolate cold foam)

Blush Spritz Refresher (Strawberry dragonfruit refresher topped with sparkling water)

Toxic Ex-Presso Cloud Latte (Espresso with mocha swirl and raspberry, topped with chocolate cold foam)

Sweet on You Cloud Latte (Espresso blended with whole milk, caramel swirl and coconut, topped with sweet cold foam)

The Perfect Matcha (Matcha mixed with whole milk and topped with sweet cold foam)

Buff Chai (Chai syrup combined with protein milk; hot or iced)

Plus, the following treats:

Brownie Batter Classic Donut (filled with brownie-batter buttercream and topped with chocolate icing and sprinkles)

Cupid’s Choice Classic Donut (filled with Bavarian Kreme and topped with strawberry icing and sprinkles)

Sydney PVD

This little gem coffee shop is one of my favorite places to get work done. At both locations, they’re serving a:

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Latte

I will definitely be stopping by soon.

Whether you’re in town, away, single, or happily celebrating this weekend, make sure to check out some of these nearby spots for sweet tastes!