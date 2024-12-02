Planning To Study Abroad? Here’s Some Unsolicited Advice

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re planning to study abroad in the near future, I’m sure you are feeling a mix of emotions- everything from dread to pure excitement. I did a semester abroad in Valencia, Spain in Spring 2024 and spent a month at an archaeological field school in Menorca, Spain. Here’s some unsolicited advice that I wish someone gave me before I flew across the Atlantic.

explore your host city

This is an obvious piece of advice, but it can be difficult to remember. Especially as the semester goes on and you get into a routine, it’s easy to forget that you are studying abroad for a very limited amount of time. As fun as it is to travel to new cities on the weekend, make sure to spend several weekends in your host city and explore it as much as you can. Every weekend that I was in Valencia, I tried to go to go somewhere new whether that was a new museum, restaurant, shop, or city district. Additionally, make sure to research close-by small towns that can be done as day trips!

you don’t have to love every moment of

study abroad

Because the vast majority of study abroad experiences are positive, many people go in not realizing how normal it is to have moments of unhappiness throughout your time there. You are putting yourself in a new culture and setting, and it is normal to feel anxious and overwhelmed especially when you first arrive. Before you go abroad, see what resources your program offers so that you can find extra support if necessary. If you have a host family, you may also feel a lot of pressure to bond with them. Even though I came in hoping for a close connection with my host family, I was not very close with them, but regardless I still had a great experience.

save money beforehand

My biggest piece of advice is to save money and budget! No matter how much money you have budgeted for the semester, budget more! You will spend way more money than you think, especially if you choose to travel frequently. Before I left for Spain, so many people told me that travel would be ridiculously cheap once I was in Europe, but that was not the case. While it is certainly cheaper once you are already there, it was still expensive and trip costs add up. Especially if you don’t want to cook, eating out gets expensive quickly. I recommend putting aside even more money than you expect to need because there will always be unexpected costs. Study abroad is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and you do not want to miss an amazing trip or opportunity because you ran out of money. It is important to keep in mind, however, that you do not have to say yes to every trip, and you should come up with some places that you really want to visit to make sure that you spend your money wisely.

remember that you still have to study

At the end of the day, you can’t forget about the first word in study abroad- you will still have to study! It’s easy to get caught up in the travel and new experiences that come with study abroad, but it is important to remember that you are still taking classes. For my program, I received direct credit, which meant that my grades were calculated into my GPA rather than put in as transfer credit. If that’s the case for you, you need to make sure you don’t slack off during the semester and wind up ruining your GPA for when you return. You can still romanticize studying though, and I enjoyed finding adorable cafes to grind out work with my friends.

don’t forget about people at home

This piece of advice is easier said than done. Depending on where you study abroad, there can be a significant time difference that can make consistent communication with friends and family difficult. I recommend scheduling a weekly time with family where you can call and catch up. I also liked to send pictures to people at home to let them know I was thinking about them when traveling. Your family and friends are also your support system during this time, so don’t be afraid to lean on them! Try and keep in-touch as much as you can for your own sake and theirs.