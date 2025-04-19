Spring Weekend Concert Survival Guide: 5 Tips to Have the Best Time Ever

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring Weekend is a week away! If you’re anything like the rest of campus, you’ve been counting down the days since BCA dropped the lineup. This year’s concert is bringing some of the biggest artists in recent years, featuring Offset, JT (City Girls), Ravyn Lenae, and Zack Fox.

Unlike traditional concerts, there are no physical or digital tickets required. All students will gain entry by presenting their Brown University student ID at the gates. That’s it. No RSVP, no link, no barcode.

Important note: Undergraduates are expected to enter between 1–2 PM, and will be given priority during this time. This means if you want guaranteed access (and maybe a decent spot in the crowd), you should plan to arrive early within that window. Don’t try to stroll in at 2 PM and expect a smooth entry because the lines get long and you might end up watching from a distance.

Here’s your survival guide to have the best Spring Weekend concert:

1. Bring only your essentials.

You do not want to be juggling a giant bag, jacket, or anything valuable. Stick to the basics: your student ID, phone, a slim cardholder or some cash, and maybe a portable charger. If you’re bringing a water bottle, make it one you don’t mind potentially losing. Keep everything secure and as minimal as possible.

2. Wear shoes and pants you don’t love.

This is not Coachella. The grass will be trampled. Drinks will be spilled. People will step on your feet—it’s inevitable. Please do not wear your best fit, or at least your best bottoms. Make sure you’re wearing sneakers you don’t care about. I recommend wearing shorts or a skirt, but if you want long pants know that the bottoms may get dirty and grass-stained.

3. If you’re 21+, drink before you go.

No alcohol is served at the concert. The University is strict about this at entry, so don’t expect to sneak anything in. If you’re of legal age and planning to drink, pregame beforehand. But, don’t overdo it—security will be watching, and no one wants to be that person being carried out before the headliner comes on.

4. Learn the setlists

You’ll have so much more fun if you know the words. Spend this week cycling through the artists’ discographies. Offset’s Set It Off, JT’s City Girls era, Ravyn Lenae’s HYPNOS. Queue them up while walking to class or getting ready.

5. Get there early.

We can’t emphasize this enough. The earlier you arrive, the better your experience will be—less time in line, more space in the crowd, and more time to settle in with your friends. Doors open before 1 PM, and trust: you won’t regret showing up on time. Bring a speaker, some snacks, and make it a pre-party on the Green while you wait.

Obvious but Important Bonus Tips:

6. Check the weather.

7. Stay hydrated.

8. Stick with your group, it’s easy for people to be separated.

9. Keep your phone charged.

10. Be mindful of the people around you.