Sorority Recruitment 101: How To Be Yourself During Recruitment at Brown

Formal recruitment at Brown starts in less than a week, and this time of the year always reminds me of when I went through recruitment a few years ago. When I went through formal recruitment as a PNM (or potential new member), I felt a mix of emotions each day. I had so much fun meeting the sisters and learning about all of the sororities and what they had to offer.

Naturally, I was also stressed about putting my best foot forward and being myself in all of these interactions. As most girls do, I had preconceived notions about the kinds of girls in sororities and the kinds of girls they are looking for. However, as a current member of an NPC sorority at Brown, I can wholeheartedly say that there is truly a place for everyone in a sorority at Brown – no matter your interests, background, and beliefs. It can be difficult to realize this in the moment, but, in retrospect, it’s best to truly be yourself when going through recruitment.

I received the advice to “just be yourself” countless times before recruitment, and it was always hard for me to figure out exactly what that meant. You present different sides of yourself each day to your parents, friends, and professors – what side do you show during recruitment? How do you put your best foot forward while also staying true to yourself? These are all important things to consider before doing formal recruitment, so here is my best advice to both be yourself and put your best foot forward during recruitment:

Reflect on why you want to join a sorority

Before going through formal recruitment (or even signing up for the process), it’s important to be able to answer the question “Why are you interested in joining a sorority?” You don’t necessarily need to research all of the specific values of each sorority or all of their events, but you should be able to speak to how a sorority could enhance your experience at Brown and how you could strengthen the chapter. Something that I spoke about when answering this question was how in high school I was in a club where I got very close with upperclassmen and they became my friends and mentors and how I was looking for something similar in college.

Be prepared to speak about your interests and extracurricular activities

Inevitably, some of the sisters you talk about will ask about what you’re studying and what you’re involved in on campus. If you’re a freshman and still figuring everything out, no worries! It never hurts to talk about classes you really like or are excited about for the semester, and if you haven’t had a chance to get involved in any extracurricular activities, you can also talk about activities you did in high school. Odds are you will have a class, interest, or activity in common with someone you talk to, which is a great avenue for connection!

Think about what you can bring to the table and how you want to participate in a sorority community

So much of recruitment is about considering what the sororities can offer you in terms of friendships, events, and more. However, it’s also important to think about what you can bring to the community and how you want to contribute. For example, if you’re super passionate about a specific philanthropy, this is a great thing to talk about during recruitment and shows the sorority that you’ll be motivated to be super involved. It’s also a good idea to consider what the baseline commitment for each sorority is and if that fits into your schedule and will enhance your Brown experience.

Avoid the 5 Bs (boys, ballots, booze, bible/Beliefs, and bucks):

While it’s not the end of the world if you bring up some of these topics, it is definitely best to avoid them. As a whole, the Panhellenic community wants girls interested in philanthropy, sisterhood, and being part of a larger community – not just girls who love going out. Therefore, it’s best to steer clear of these topics for the most part.

Plan your Recruitment outfits in advance

While this piece of advice may seem a bit superficial, I believe it’s just as important as all of the other tips. Personal style is a great way to boost your confidence and show off your personality, so it’s a good idea to think about what you want to wear in advance. On that note, don’t feel the need to go out and buy a whole new recruitment wardrobe – you can typically find something in your closet that fits the Panhellenic theme. You can find the Brown Panhellenic outfit guideline here.



If you’re looking for more information about recruitment at Brown University, check out Brown Panhellenic Council’s Instagram page.