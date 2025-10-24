History Isn’t Always In the Past: Why Every Brown Student Should Take a History Class Before they Graduate

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

At Brown, few students are concerned with the History Department. Some of the most popular concentrations include Computer Science, Applied Math, and Economics. Many students choose these concentrations because they believe they will equip them with the skills to secure jobs in finance, consulting, tech, and other high-paying post-grad career paths. This follows broader trends across top schools across the US, and Brown students aren’t alone in choosing these concentrations that could lead to great opportunities later in life. As a Business-Economics and History concentrator pursuing a career in investment banking post-grad, I totally understand the desire to choose a concentration and take classes that prepare you for the professional world. However, I believe it is also essential to explore other disciplines, as it makes you a more well-rounded person and student. As a History concentrator, I am a huge fan of Brown’s History Department and an advocate that students should take at least one history class before they graduate from college.

How History Shapes Your Perspective

History classes broaden your understanding of the world around you and current events. Next semester the history department is offering classes on a range of topics from the history of psychiatry to the American Civil War and in geographies across the world. I truly believe that there is an interesting topic or geography out there for everyone each semester. One of my favorite classes was an advanced seminar I took on a whim about Tibetan studies. While I knew nothing about Tibet prior to the course, I learned so much about Tibetan history, culture, and language and how its history has influenced its current standing in the world. Studying history gives you context to understand why things are the way they are now. In a world of intense political rhetoric, false information, and propaganda, having an understanding of the history of our country and the world is essential for navigating the world as an informed and active citizen.

The Economic Value of a History Class

History classes also genuinely make students more well-rounded and capable of succeeding in the professional world. In my economics concentration, the classes tend to be large lecture-style classes, the homework is all problem sets, and the assessments are all exams. Overall, I found that it takes extra effort to truly connect with your classmates and professors. On the other hand, most history classes tend to be smaller and include discussion sections where you can truly interact and engage with your professors and peers. Furthermore, there are opportunities to write papers, complete projects, and do different types of assessments besides exams. Not only is this a nice differentiation from exams and problem sets, but these types of assignments also teach essential skills like public speaking, writing, reading, and comprehension. These “soft skills” are necessary to succeed in any professional environment, regardless of technical skill.

Overall, I deeply believe that every Brown student should take a history class before they graduate – whether that’s to learn about a new topic, practice their writing skills, or simply step outside of their comfort zone!