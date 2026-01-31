Snow Boots Required: Navigating Slippery Streets in Style

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’ve ever attempted to power walk up College Hill after a snowstorm, well, let’s just say winter at Brown is not for the faint of heart. With ice on the brick sidewalks, slushy puddles that look deceptively shallow, and surprise snowstorms that decide to roll in the night before an early morning class, your trusty fall boots simply won’t do the trick. The right snow boot can make all the difference between arriving confidently at your lecture and slipping spectacularly in front of everyone on Thayer.

The best part? You don’t have to sacrifice style for substance! These snow boots are not only warm, waterproof, and comfortable, but they’re also cute enough to wear with your everyday Brown wardrobe.

Hunter boots are mostly known for their rain boots, but their launch of snow boots is a great addition to any college winter wardrobe. They are fully waterproof, a necessity when dealing with the slush and snow on campus, and insulated to keep your feet nice and warm in the winter months. They don’t have a bulky look like most snow boots, making them a great choice for any student looking for a nice and stylish boot to wear with their jeans, leggings, or almost anything.

If there’s one brand that comes to mind when thinking of winter survival, it’s Sorel. These boots were designed specifically for snowy, cold, and icy conditions, making them perfect for even the worst College Hill can throw at you. Sorel boots are a bit heavier than other boots, but, in slippery conditions, this can be a huge advantage. The treads will provide stability on any icy sidewalk, hill, or uneven path that College Hill has to offer, and they have many different styles to choose from.

While UGG is known for their cozy indoor wear, their Adirondack Snow Boots are an underground but definite hidden gem. They are waterproof, well-insulated, and designed to keep feet warm while still being soft and comfortable. The inside is like wearing UGG slippers, while the outside is durable enough to withstand snowy sidewalks and icy stairs.

If you’re looking for a good snow boot that won’t break the bank, the Columbia Minx boot is a great choice for students navigating the snow. These boots are light and waterproof enough to withstand even the most treacherous winter day. They’re a good choice for people who want a good snow boot that won’t cost an arm and a leg.

Although these boots aren’t the best choice for a snowstorm, they are the perfect choice for an average day in Providence, where the sidewalks are icy and the snow is piled.

I know my biggest fear in the winter is slipping and sliding on the ice while the streets are busy. Nothing is more humbling or more relatable. Bogs winter boots are definitely worth considering if you can relate. They are known for their excellent grip and insulation, making them perfect for harsh winter weather. They are waterproof, rugged, and keep your feet nice and warm even in the dead of winter.

While maybe not as stylish as other boots, they are definitely the most stable. On particularly icy days or after a night of freezing snow, these are the boots that can literally help you stay on your feet.

If you’re a student looking for a boot you can wear before, during, and after winter, Blundstone Thermal Boots are the best investment. Many of my friends rave about these shoes, so many that I’ve been convinced they are a must-have. They’re insulated, water-resistant, and have good grip, yet still resemble a traditional Chelsea boot, so you won’t feel out of season when winter ends.

They’re also easy to slip on, very comfortable, and perfect for light snow conditions or slushy roads. Worn with thick socks, you’re good to go!

Winter on College Hill is inevitable, but slipping around doesn’t have to be. Investing in a great pair of snow boots can make campus life safer, cozier, and much more comfortable. Whether you opt for sleek Hunters, rugged Sorels, or fuzzy UGGs, the important thing is to find a pair that is waterproof, insulated, and comfortable. Stay safe!