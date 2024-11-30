Six Perfect Books & Movies to Get into the Holiday Spirit

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Thanksgiving has come and gone, and it is officially Christmas season (cue “All I want for Christmas is You” by Mariah Carey). Time to put on those Christmas playlists, get out those holiday candles, and get in the Christmas spirit! One of my favorite ways to get into the holiday spirit is by reading Christmas-y books and watching Christmas movies, especially ones that remind me of home while I’m still at school. Here are a few of my favorite holiday books and movies to read and watch as a college student away from home.

Books:

The Spectacular by Fiona Davis: In The Spectacular, author Fiona Davis transports the reader back to 1950s New York City. Marion is thrilled to be selected as one of the Radio City Music Hall Rockettes. As Marion embarks on her career as a Rockette, Radio City is bombed by a person dubbed “The Big Apple Bomber.” Marion finds herself pulled deeper and deeper into the investigation and realizes that she must risk everything to save the people she loves most. This book has a special place in my heart because I grew up going to see the Rockettes perform at Radio City Music Hall every Christmas. This book has all of the Christmas vibes with a touch of mystery – I finished it in a single afternoon! This is the perfect book to read if you need to get your mind off final exams or if you need something good to read on a plane or train ride home.

“The Winter Street” series by Elin Hilderbrand: While this is technically a book series and not just one book, I would still recommend reading it. The Winter Street series takes place on Nantucket Island and is about the Quinn family, who own an inn on the island. In each book, more drama in the Quinn family goes down and secrets are revealed. One of my favorite things about Hilderbrand novels is that the island becomes a character in and of itself in the novel. So, if you’ve been to Nantucket (or were a fan of The Perfect Couple on Netflix), I would definitely recommend “The Winter Street” series.

Comfort & Joy by Kristin Hannah: While I haven’t read this novel yet, it is 100% on my reading list this holiday season. Comfort & Joy tells the story of Joy Candellaro, a recently divorced woman facing a crossroads in her life as Christmas approaches. She decides to spontaneously book a trip to the Pacific Northwest, where her life intersects with Bobby O’Shea and his father Daniel who suffered a recent loss. Joy must navigate several twists and turns in order to find the new life she truly desires. This is the perfect book for someone looking to get into the Christmas spirit and features the natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest.

Movies

Elf: Elf is probably my favorite Christmas movie of all time. It’s the perfect combination of funny and Christmas-y – I’ve genuinely watched it a hundred times and still love it. Elf is a special holiday movie to me because I grew up watching it with my parents, so it holds a special place in my heart. I also grew up going to NYC during the Christmas season as a kid, so this movie just gives me all of the nostalgic vibes. I would 10/10 recommend for a movie night with your friends to relax during exam season.

The Family Stone: This movie has a special place in my heart because it was filmed in my hometown, so it gives me an extra dose of Christmas nostalgia and cheer. In The Family Stone, one of the sons of a large eccentric family brings home his uptight girlfriend for Christmas; however, when she clashes with his family, he questions his decision to propose to her. This film features several stars like Sarah Jessica Parker, Diane Keaton, Rachel McAdams, Dermot Mulroney, Luke Wilson, and Claire Danes. This is a great hometown movie classic, and it always reminds me of Christmas at home when I watch it.