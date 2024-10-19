Six *Not Your Average* Group Halloween Costume Ideas

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With Halloweekend fast approaching, it’s time to come up with some creative and cute, but recognizable group costumes! I’ll admit, I’ve been procrastinating on buying my outfit, and if you’re in the same boat, now is the time to figure it out before it’s too late! Whether you’re feeling nostalgic, funny, or just want to look amazing with your friends, I’ve got some creative ideas for your night out.

1. Glam TY Beanie Babies

Embody your childhood stuffed animals with this nostalgic group costume! Think faux fur wrist cuffs, corset tops, corduroy or belted skirts, and cute animal ears. You and your friends could be the iconic bear, bunny, and leopard. Don’t forget to DIY some TY tags to wear as necklaces for the finishing touch!

2. Hot Fast-Food Icons

Maybe I’m just hungry, but the thought of dressing as fast-food mascots sounds hilarious! Picture Wendy in a mini-dress with pigtails, Ronald McDonald in red thigh-highs, and a Chick-fil-A cow in a cow-print bodysuit. Bonus points if you show up with fries and milkshakes as accessories!

3. Game of Thrones

I finally convinced some friends to binge Game of Thrones with me, and now I can’t stop thinking about how perfect it would be for a group costume. I feel like I’ve seen this done with families but with a few adjustments it could be great for a college friend group. Think Jon Snow with a fur scarf and sword, or Daenerys Targaryen with a flowy dress and wig. Add a few dragons (or dragon plushies) for added flair.

4. Strawberry Shortcake and Friends

For a recognizable throwback, be strawberry shortcake and her friends! Dress as Strawberry Shortcake in a red and white gingham set, and have friends join as Blueberry Muffin, Raspberry Torte, or Lemon Meringue. The key to this look is accessories so buy some matching hats or headbands to really pull the look together.

5. Little Bo Peep and Her Sheep

Go for a cute, classic vibe with Little Bo Peep in a pink dress, apron, bonnet, and staff. Friends can dress as her sheep, using white outfits with fuzzy accessories like ears and tails. This costume is super recognizable and could definitely be adjusted for what you and your friends are going for!

6. Children’s Book Classics

One friend can dress as the Mouse from “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie” wearing overalls, mouse ears, and carrying a giant cookie prop. Another could be the Very Hungry Caterpillar with a striped green outfit and fruit props. You could also be Clifford with either a red dress or a latex red set.

At the end of the day, Halloween is really just about having fun with your friends and dressing up in outfits you’ll probably laugh about later. Whether you’re throwing on animal ears or going all out, the most important thing is just to enjoy the night. Now all that’s left to do is actually pick a costume. (I should probably take my own advice and stop procrastinating… Wish me luck!)