Seven Study Snacks to Power Through Finals

There are few things worse than being a few hours into studying and realizing you are ravenous and unable to focus. While it could be tempting to buy a packaged snack from the vending machine, proper fuel is essential to power you through the inevitable long hours in the library preparing for finals and vending machine snacks often lack staying power. An ideal study snack has a balance of protein, fat, and fiber to provide the necessary energy to your brain, but do not fret, healthy snacks need not be boring or tasteless.

Scroll down for my favorite study snacks that will not only fuel your brain, but will satisfy your taste buds.

Make Your Own Trail-Mix

Sweet, salty, crunchy, and healthy, trail mix is the perfect study snack to munch on while you review your flashcards. To make your own, start with a base of nuts, which are an excellent source of healthy protein and fats, then add on your favorite dried fruit, dark chocolate if you have a sweet tooth, or popcorn if you prefer it salty!

Berry Parfait

Berries, rich in flavonoids, have been shown to be beneficial to memory, so load up on their sweet perks with a berry parfait. Start with a base of your favorite yogurt, layer on the berries of your choosing, and finish with a sprinkle of granola!

Apple Nachos

Apples and peanut butter are the OG healthy combo and for good reason! Apples are rich in good fiber and peanut butter provides protein and fat for staying power. Mix up the combo with this apple nacho recipe which layers apple slices, peanut butter drizzle, and crunch to create a satisfying and fun snack.

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie boards aren’t just girl dinner, they double as an easy and slightly fancy study snack. Simply pair cheese slices with your choice of cracker and you have an excellent balance of protein, carbs, and fats. Throw in some grapes if you are feeling extra!

Energy Bites

Energy bites are amazing one-bite snacks that satisfy both hunger and a sweet tooth fast. Just combine oats, nut butter, and a few add ins and you have the perfect on-the-go nosh!

Avocado Toast

Avocado toast isn’t just for brunching millennials, it can be a quick and filling snack too! Simply mash up an avocado, pile it on a cracker, rice cake, or slice of toast, and top with salt and pepper. Some of my favorite ways to level it up is Everything But the Bagel seasoning or hot honey!

Homemade Granola Bar

A quick and balanced snack to bring with you to the library, granola bars are shockingly simple to make and super customizable! If you don’t have time to whip up a batch, a few of my favorites are RX bars, GoMacro Bars, and Perfect Bars.