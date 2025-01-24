Semester Prep: 7 Things You Should Do At The Start of Every Semester At Brown

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The start of a new semester is an opportunity to prove to yourself that you can be the student you’ve always wanted to be. It’s time to reset, reorganize, and rebuild your academic drive. Taking the time to establish good habits and set yourself up for success can make a big difference in how smoothly your semester goes.

Here are six practical steps every Brown student should consider to stay on top of their academic and personal goals:

1. Organize Your Files From Last Semester

The first step of setting yourself up for success this semester is doing a full digital detox. Go through your laptop, Google Drive, and even those random downloads you never looked at again. Delete anything you won’t need (think homework questions, reading pdfs, etc.) For the things you want to keep, like essays and problem sets, create a dedicated folder for each class. Use Google Drive for easy access across devices and make sure everything is backed up. While you’re in Google Drive, do a quick cleanup there– move class work into one file and rename any documents that are untitled.

2. Update Your Resume

An outdated resume is a useless resume. Imagine you’re at a meeting and you are unexpectedly asked to send your resume over to someone, but all you have is your high school National Honor Society membership listed. Uh oh. Save yourself the embarrassment by updating your resume every semester. Start by adding any relevant coursework from last semester that aligns with your career goals. That upper-level political science seminar or economics project? Showcase it in a “Relevant Coursework” or “Research Projects” section. Don’t forget to include any awards, honors, or leadership roles you’ve taken on. Whether you’re now VP of a club or started a new on-campus project, this is the perfect time to update your experience section.

3. Set Up Your Google Calendar

If you’re not using Google Calendar, you’re doing school wrong. At the start of the semester you should be establishing a schedule you can stick to consistently. Use Google Calendar to keep yourself organized. I love Google Calendar because it allows you to color-coordinate your various personal calendars, making scheduling easy. Add your classes, sections, and club meetings—yes, all of them. Include advisor meetings, office hours, and deadlines for assignments and projects. Most Brown clubs and organizations have shared calendars so make sure you’ve subscribed to those. And set reminders for commitments you’re prone to miss.

4. Visit the Career Center

I hate to bring up the “I” word (that’s “internship” for you disconnected people), but I fear it’s necessary. If you still have no idea how to secure one, it’s time to hit Angell Street and take a visit to the Center for Career Exploration. The Peer Career Advisors are your go-to for crafting a plan to land that dream internship or summer opportunity. They can help you figure out what you need to do—from building a list of target companies to perfecting your resume and cover letter. Schedule a meeting with them here.

5. Meet with Advisors

Schedule a meeting with your Concentration advisor or professional advisor (i.e. Pre-law or Pre-med) to review your classes and make sure you’re meeting concentration requirements. If you’re thinking about pursuing an Honors Thesis or Capstone project, now is the time to start planning.

6. Get the Contact Information of One Person from Each Class

Making friends in class isn’t just good for your social life—it’s also super practical. Get the contact information of at least one person in each course. Whether you miss a lecture, need notes, or want to clarify an assignment, you’ll thank yourself later for having someone to reach out to.

7. Get Ahead of Your Personal Challenges

If you know that you tend to get overwhelmed and burnt out during the semester, try to plan ahead and develop habits that will help you during those trying times now. For specific tips, look here on how to stay “chill” during stressful college seasons.