Revealing My Favorite Sneaker Brand that Blends Comfort, Style

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter.

In the 1950 and 1960s, sneakers rose in popularity, serving as a reflection on individual expression, creativity, and style. Sneaker partnerships with elite athletes and media icons fueled this obsession. What began as practical footwear so transformed into a mega-billion dollar industry in the United States and worldwide.

My favorite sneaker brand, Gola, might be one, however, that has not garnered international partnerships in the same way as Puma, Nike, or Adidas. But, I appreciate its understatedness and commitment to quality. This company has primarily partnered with European footballers (known as soccer in the States), which aligns with their geographical origins in England.

Since 1905, Gola, which was originally called Joseph Leeson & Sons, has provided “all kinds of athletic goods” for European football players and has since expanded their product line to include tennis shoe styles in 1968 to reap the benefits of the growing sneaker market. Additionally, Gola introduced a sports bag in the 1970s These trainers entered the daily fashion sphere in the 1970s and Gola introduced a sports bag which became a “must-have” item of its time.

Like most trends, Gola’s popularity has faced troughs and peaks. In the early 2000s, Gola sportswear underwent a rebranding process in an attempt to regain its popularity. The brand stuck to their iconic, classic designs, but focused on entering the retail fashion market. This includes partnering with popular apparel brands such as Gola x Zara, Gola x Liberty Art Fabrics, and a limited edition collaboration with Antrhopologie.

I have tested Gola’s while walking miles abroad in Italy and in New York City and can attest to their durability. I always opt for the Gola Hawk Metallic Sneakers when I know I have long distances to walk but want to wear someone more pulled together. I recently added this Gola Elan Sneakers to my shoe collection for a spring touch. I wear my typical size in these shoes, so I would describe them as true to size (TTS).

And, best of all, I seldom see other people wearing Gola’s around campus. Even if this is not always the case, to me, slipping on my Golas feels like my own individual interpretation of the sneaker trend.