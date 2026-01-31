Providence on a Budget: Where to Find the Best Discounted Eats

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As students, we are all trying to balance our cravings and caffeine addictions with trying to save money, which can feel impossible. The good news is that there are numerous student discounts available on Thayer and around Providence that often get missed. Knowing where to get affordable eats is necessary; you just need to know where to look. Whether you want a quick bite between classes or need a caffeine pick-me-up, this is your guide to living well on a student budget.

Nero Café has been one of the best additions to Thayer Street, and their student discounts make it that much better. By downloading the Nero app and inputting your school email, you can receive 20% off any barista-made drink! Not only that, but your 10th drink is free! Nero has become my go-to place to get my caffeine fix and is the perfect study spot off campus.

Brown’s Bear Bargains program provides discounts with a Brown ID card. It’s a good place to check once in a while to see what new local deals arise. The locations may vary, but commonly include:

Kabob & Curry — 10% off all food with your Brown Card all day, every day. This is one of the officially listed discounts in the area around Thayer.

Meeting Street Cafe — Also commonly listed in the Bear Bargains program. Be sure to check if they’re participating in the local discounts.

Flatbread Co. — Offers a Monday evening deal of 20% off all food with a Brown Student/Faculty/ID card.

If you want to branch out beyond Thayer, Providence Restaurant Weeks is the best reason to do it. It’s a citywide event that occurs twice a year in the winter and summer, during which there are prix fixe menus available at fixed prices that are much lower than normal.

At most restaurants, you can find lunch menus for a discounted fixed price and three-course dinner menus at multiple price points, typically around $30. Providence Restaurant Weeks occurs January 25 to February 7th, which is the perfect early semester pick-me-up, as dining hall food gets old very fast. Between the student discounts at Thayer and the Restaurant Weeks deals around the city, there’s no need to feel guilty dining out. Support local businesses, explore the city’s amazing eats, and do it all within a student budget.

Key tips for snagging discounts:

Always ask if you can show your Brown ID! Some small businesses don’t advertise student discounts on the web but are willing to offer them.

Consult the Bear Bargains listings on Brown’s website or the Brown Card office; the list of businesses may change each semester.

Look for café/restaurant social media accounts – sometimes local businesses post flash deals or Brown night promotions not listed anywhere else.

Luckily, College Hill has plenty of affordable options for students, and anyone on a meal plan knows that eating out can feel like a luxury. Take advantage of as many of these discounts as you can!