Prepping for the Turkey Trot: Best Tips & What to Wear

Turkey Trot season is here! Whether it’s your first time running a 5K or you’re a seasoned turkey trot veteran, these tips will help you feel more confident and prepared as you jog over to the start line.

Before the Race

Check the Weather (and Layer Up!)

When you sign up for a Turkey Trot, you usually get the option of branded merch—either a free cotton T-shirt or an upgrade to a long-sleeve performance tee (in my county, it’s about $20). While the long-sleeve shirt is a nice keepsake, I tend to skip it unless it’s my first time running or I really want a souvenir. Honestly, most of my Turkey Trot shirts end up in the donation pile or forgotten in the back of my closet. That said, my dad always splurges on the upgraded shirt, and he gets good use out of it.

If you decide to pass on the merch, like myself, no worries! Just layer a trusty long-sleeve performance shirt, like an Under Armour base layer, under the free tee to stay warm. And don’t forget gloves and a headband. It can be pretty brisk on those early race mornings!

Prioritize Comfortable Running Shoes

Your shoes can make or break your Turkey Trot experience, so make sure they’re broken in well before race day! If you’re in the market for a new pair, I swear by my Hoka Bondi 8s—they’re cushioned, supportive, and great for longer runs and walks.

Don’t forget to transfer any foot arch supports or insoles to the shoes you’ll be wearing. And for extra comfort, wear some thicker running socks to prevent irritation—your heels will thank you!

Don’t Skip the Warm-Up

Get to the race early so that you have plenty of time to stretch and shake out any race day jitters you may have. Try to make your warmup as dynamic as possible with lunges, jumping jacks, arm swings, and A skips and B skips. And if you’re trying to get a PR, definitely do at least a mile warm-up jog before the race.

During the Race

Try to Pace Yourself

It’s easy to get caught up in the excitement at the starting line, especially if it’s your first race. You might think, “I want to get out front early!” or “This pace feels easy!”—but don’t be fooled. Remember, you’ve got three more miles ahead!

Starting off too fast can leave you drained and walking before you even hit the halfway point. Instead, take a deep breath, stay calm, and settle into a pace you know you can maintain. If you’re feeling strong as you approach the final mile, that’s your time to kick it up a notch and empty your tank!

Keep Your Head Up

Turkey Trots aren’t your typical race—this is all about fun and community, so you’ll be sharing the course with runners of all ages and experience levels (including little kids!). Stay aware of your surroundings, as there’s always a chance someone might suddenly stop or slow down right in front of you. Keep your head up and be ready to adjust your path.

Don’t Go Too Hard on Yourself

As a former cross-country and track runner, I totally get how easy it is to fall into a competitive mindset during races. It can feel frustrating when you’re not hitting the mile times you know you used to crush. But Turkey Trots aren’t about setting PRs—they’re about staying active, enjoying the holiday, and spending time with family.

Most of us are juggling busy schedules leading up to Thanksgiving (I’ll probably only squeeze in one run before race day), so cut yourself some slack. Be kind to your body, soak in the experience, and celebrate the fact that you showed up and gave it your best.

To everyone running on Thanksgiving morning, I wish you the best of luck! I hope your race is filled with good energy, and your holiday is packed with quality time, laughter, and plenty of delicious food with your loved ones.