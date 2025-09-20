Prada on The Red Carpet: A Look Into the Brand’s 2025 Presence

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Founded in 1913 and reinvented under Miuccia Prada in the late twentieth century, Prada established a reputation for rethinking beauty through functional fabrics, unexpected color pairings, and silhouettes. On the red carpet, this aesthetic often translates into gowns and tuxedos that appear deceptively simple but reveal their intricacy through cut, proportion, and more.

Prada’s recurring visibility at significant events, from the Emmys to the Oscars to Cannes, shows how the brand has steadily shaped red carpet fashion over the past several decades. Known for pairing minimalism with subtle experimentation, Prada creates red carpet looks that stand out through sharp structure, fabrics, and colors rather than heavy embellishment.

Prada’s 2025 Red Carpet Appearances

At the 2025 Emmys, which took place on September 14th, Prada’s presence was particularly visible, underscoring how the Italian fashion house continues to define red carpet aesthetics through a language of restraint and precision. Celebrities wore designs characterized by saturated colors and sleek tailoring, aligning with the broader trend toward “quiet luxury.” This created an effortlessly chic look for Prada’s 2025 Emmy’s ambassadors: Colin Jost, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ruth Negga, Scarlett Johansson, and Adam Brody.

Earlier in the year, however, Prada set the tone at the Oscars 2025. Gal Gadot appeared in a strapless red Prada gown with pleated details and matching suede platforms, a look that balanced traditional Hollywood glamour with Prada’s creativity. In menswear, Jeff Goldblum wore an ivory Prada tuxedo, demonstrating the brand’s talent with subtle tailoring. These examples highlight how Prada adapts across gender and styling while maintaining a consistent composition.

Building on this momentum from the Oscars, Prada also made a strong impression at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, where the brand leaned into hues and textures. Diane Kruger wore a sheer blue sequined gown with a matching stole, while Simone Ashley closed the festival in a simple but elegant red dress that embodied the brand’s often minimalistic approach. In a strapless chiffon gown with a drop waist, Scarlett Johansson portrayed Prada’s reinterpretation of classic silhouettes through a more modernist lens.

Archival Prada and the Value of Re-Wearing

Recent seasons have also seen the resurgence of archival Prada on the red carpet. For example, in a premiere of the television series The Studio, which took place in March 2025, actress Chase Sui Wonders wore a look from Prada’s Spring 1997 collection. Not only does this embrace of vintage Prada align with a broader industry movement toward sustainability and reuse, but it also expresses Prada’s uniquely timeless style.

This trend was echoed at the Emmys 2025, where Cate Blanchett re-wore a black jumpsuit previously featured in Elle Italia, continuing a commitment to sustainable red carpet fashion. Prada’s timeless design makes it particularly well-suited to this shift, as its attire often retains relevance years after its initial debut.

Prada’s 2025 red carpet appearances highlight the brand’s enduring influence and versatility. Prada continues redefining celebrity style by blending minimalism with subtle experimentation, new collections with archival pieces, and more. Its originality secures its defining presence on the red carpet, leaving us excited to see what the future may hold.