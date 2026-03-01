Perfect Party Themes for Girls’ Night

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There is nothing better than a night spent with your favorite people, but it’s definitely easy to get comfortable doing the same things every night. Make your next hangout an experience rather than a repeat of your usual routines. Instead of rotting on the couch or doomscrolling all night, come up with a creative and fun theme for the next night with your girlfriends. It can be something funny, aesthetic, or relaxing, or something completely outside the box. Here are some of my favorite theme ideas that will definitely be on the calendar:

The classic rom-com theme night

The early 2000s really did have the best rom-coms! Celebrate your friends and watch some of your favorite movies, whether you’re looking for a laugh or a good cry. Maybe come dressed as one of the iconic characters, grab some fitting snacks and cocktails, and remember, boys come and go, so always cherish your friends. Watch How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days or 10 Things I Hate About You, make a heart-shaped pizza, and rank the best fictional boyfriends. This type of night will always be a good move!

https://www.instagram.com/p/DT7v1J8DzLo

Embracing girlhood

We all deserve to go a little overboard with our girly side and have a night with girly vibes. Something soft, pink, and something that brings you back to your younger self. Think pink bows, candles, face masks, and cute snacks and drinks. Rewatch your comfort show like Gossip Girl or movie obsession like The Princess Diaries. Forget about the adulting that comes with living away from home and the work of being a college student, and take a time machine back to the simpler days.

PowerPoint night

A PowerPoint night ensures a lot of laughs and maybe even a little drama. Everyone comes prepared with their own slides that they will present very unseriously and chaotically to the room. Presentations can have things like “My toxic traits,” “Brown Hear Me Out’s,” “Camera roll bits,” or maybe “Hot Takes”. It’s bound to spice things up. You will spend most of the night laughing and hopefully learn more about your friends.

Mamma Mia

I think we have all wished we could live out Greek dreams and have a Mamma Mia moment. That makes it the perfect theme for an iconic and memorable night for you and the girls. Dress in blue and white, wear long skirts, dance and sing to the entire Mamma Mia soundtrack. Have fun with decorations and games, and fill the room with people and music like you’re on a Greek vacation.

Dress like your type

If you want to top off a girls’ night with a good laugh, this is the perfect theme. Dressing as “your type” can be anything from frat boy to gym rat to finance bro. We all have a friend whose taste is very on-the-nose. Poke fun at your friends and have a purely unserious dress code. It can be illuminating or even mildly alarming. Either way, it’s a simple way to make a regular hangout so much more interesting.

Cozy Book Night

If you’re like me, reading can become reserved for coursework and class PDFs; it can be hard to find time to read something just for fun. Let yourself enjoy reading again in a stress-free and light way. Bring some candles, blankets, grab some wine or fun mocktails, and have a quiet reading session or maybe a collaborative book club type night. It’s academic, but is far more enjoyable than typical assigned readings. Reading is not always about being productive, but can be something fun to do by yourself or together.

Board night

If you are looking for a theme that requires no costumes, just food, this is the perfect plan. Create an array of foods from spicy to sweet or sour. Each person gets to bring their own board creation, which allows for a little bit of everything. Don’t just think of boring old charcuterie boards, but something unique. The options are endless: Candy Boards, Dessert Boards, Breakfast-for-Dinner Boards, Cheese & Fruit Boards, and so many more. This is exactly what I think of as the perfect girl dinner.

These are just a few ideas, but there are so many themes out there to help create a special night with your friends. They don’t have to be over the top or difficult, but just something to switch things up and have a good laugh. So, next girls’ night, try out one of these ideas and plan a night like no other.