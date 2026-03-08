Olivia Dean, A Classy Woman: How the Rise in Traditionalism is Taking Over Pop Culture

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Olivia Dean is the music industry’s newest it girl. Yet, Ms. Dean gains her fame by breaking out of the traditional pop or R&B girl mold: she’s elegance, grace, and class. In an era dominated by viral controversy and sexual provocation, Dean’s rise feels countercultural. Her public image is soft-spoken, her style refined not revealing, and her music emotive without being explicit. As audiences and critics alike praise her class, Dean has become emblematic of a broader cultural craving for a return to what many frame as femininity done “right”.

Olivia Dean topped headlines after receiving the 2026 Grammy for Best New Artist where she performed her hit song “Man I Need”. She delivered a poised acceptance speech that masterfully danced through hot topics in U.S. politics and swept America off its feet. Even though Dean won “Best New Artist”, her artistry is far from new. Raised in London, Dean’s sound blends neo-soul, jazz, and R&B, drawing inspiration from artists like Aretha Franklin and Lauryn Hill while maintaining a distinctly modern sensibility. Her songwriting is intimate, often centering vulnerability, longing, and self-reflection. The world is watching Olivia Dean bring together generations old and young around music that truly transcends time. She curates a sound that is equally nostalgic and original.

What Makes Olivia Dean a Classy Woman?

Dean’s talent is beyond deserving of all its praise, but much of the public discourse surrounding the female artist has been more focused on her persona than her artistry. Media outlets, fans, and commentators frequently emphasize how refreshing it is to see a classy young woman in pop music. One who dresses modestly and avoids scandal. Sure, these commentators are completely right; Dean is a proper English woman in every sense of the word. But, my issue lies in what is left unsaid.

The language of what is “proper” and “classy” of a woman holds moral weight. The praise following Dean is seeped in a conservative idealism that drips with implicit misogyny. What is left unsaid is the comparison pop culture authorities are not bold enough to make. It is refreshing to see a woman who dresses modestly unlike Sabrina Carpenter, or speaks without vulgarity unlike Megan thee Stallion, or avoids boy drama unlike Ariana Grande. When Dean is upheld as a corrective to what pop music has become, artists who wear revealing clothing or sing explicitly about desire are positioned as disgraceful by comparison. In this way, “classiness” becomes a measure of moral value that polices what parts of femininity ought to be idolized.

The Conservative Cultural Shift Toward Traditionalism

The discourse around Olivia Dean is not singular. We are experiencing a phenomenon in pop culture (and culture generally) when audiences are shifting toward conservatism and traditionalism. Across fashion, music, and media, there has been a renewed valorization of conventional gender norms dressed up in superfluous embellishments. A reporter from Semafor Media tracked how the biggest hits of 2025 were consistently more traditional and conservative than that of summer 2024; even Christian music was on the rise.

This turn toward tradition is not accidental. Social science research consistently shows that during periods of economic instability, political polarization, and global uncertainty, people are more likely to promote conservatism for existential security. In moments of anxiety, tradition offers the promise of predictability and clarity. For younger generations coming of age amid climate crises, inflation, global conflict, and pandemics, traditionalism can feel like a safe harbor. Pop culture, as both a reflection and producer of social mood, absorbs this desire and repackages it into consumable trends– from “old money” aesthetics to music that emphasizes class. Olivia Dean’s reception fits neatly within this framework.

The danger of this game is its subtlety. It takes a trained ear to hear the scrutiny buried within a compliment–or see the political motive behind a pop trend. When Dean is praised not just as talented but as “classy” and “proper,” those descriptors quietly establish a hierarchy of acceptable womanhood. Traditionalism becomes a mechanism of exclusion: it elevates women who conform while implicitly punishing those who do not. Sexual freedom, flamboyance, and loudness are recast as cultural disgraces rather than legitimate forms of artistic expression. Pop culture traditionalism adorns itself in praise and preference to distract audiences from the uglier realities beneath.

It is such a shame that Olivia Dean has become an emblem of traditionalism for conservative pop culture critics. Her lyrics are lessons that any 20 something year old woman needs to hear. None of this is to say you shouldn’t support Olivia Dean. Rather, I hope this opens your eyes to why it is important to stay diligent when consuming pop culture, and to always listen and read with a dash of skepticism and a healthy spoonful of critical thinking.