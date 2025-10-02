Navigating Brown’s Dining Halls: My Top Eats While on the Meal Plan

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ask any Brown student their thoughts on dining halls and the meal plan, and their answers are usually the same: expect mediocrity. Brown is no stranger to slander regarding their offered culinary eats, and there are endless jokes on SideChat regarding indigestion, unsavory flavors, and general dining hall disdain.

That being said, Brown’s dining halls do offer certain meals that are quite delicious. Below are some of my go-to meals from my prior years on a meal plan that I would happily consume.

Best Dining Hall Meals

The Blue Room Sandwiches

Lunch at the Blue Room was a staple for me, and their sandwiches are worth the wait and the effort. Offering toppings like Fig Jam, goat cheese, meats, and veggies, students can receive a meal that keeps them energized and tastes great! Be sure to beat the 12 pm rush – the line can sometimes take ages.

Andrews Salmon

While on the meal plan, I used to scan the dining app, hoping to see salmon come up. The portion size was great, I didn’t feel lethargic after eating it, and the flavor is shockingly good! This was by far my favorite dinner meal Andrew offered, and I would make the trek from South Campus every time it was offered!

Ivy Room Smoothies

I often found dining halls lacking in the fruits and vegetables department, so Ivy Room smoothies for me were a great way to ensure I was getting adequate intake of these food groups. Ivy Room offers a variety of fruits, veggies, and other mix-ins like yogurt, cinnamon, ginger, and more to create highly customizable and delicious concoctions. My personal go-to was always a Mango Pineapple smoothie with avocado, spinach, mint, plain yogurt, honey, and ginger added in. It was great every time!

Andrews Burrito Bowls

The Andrews weekend breakfast bowls are a popular choice for many students, who will pile in incredibly large lines to snag one! Offering add-ins like egg, chicken, onions, peppers, rice, and beans, I liked this breakfast as a hearty and protein-heavy option!

Jo’s Milkshakes

Jo’s customizable Milkshakes and Dole Whip were new additions to their menu last semester, and as someone living in South Campus the past year, I found them to be an amazing sweet treat. They offer a ton of delectable toppings, syrups, and other add-ons students can select from and are worth the wait!

6. Ivy Room Lunch Bowls

The Ivy Room grain-based bowls are new to Brown this year. You can customize a bowl with rice or quinoa, a protein (chicken, salmon, or tofu), and an assortment of veggies, beans, and dressings. These bowls are truly Brown’s Cava dupe. You can’t go wrong.