With spring break right around the corner, you might have started to pack your bags. You are putting together your outfits, bringing the digital camera, and running to Providence Place to buy any last minute essentials. In this scramble, you might be forgetting the most important item of all: sunscreen. Whether you are vacationing in the tropics or the streets of Europe this break, sunscreen should be at the top of that priority list.

I feel like most of us have gotten into the groove of wearing sunscreen. Thanks to our favorite beauty influencers, we have realized how to seamlessly blend sunscreen into our makeup routines. Whether we follow it with our favorite foundation, concealer, or let it rock with our moisturizer, there’s an inner glow that comes to the surface.

I find myself alternating between the following three sunscreen brands:

Elta MD

This sunscreen brand sits and absorbs onto my skin. I can feel it working its magic. It’s designed to feel weightless without getting rid of function. It gives me the confidence to walk outside on a sunny day and not have to worry about a sunburn. A plus: It does not give off the sunscreen smell that many of these products do.

Beauty of Joseon

If you are obsessed with Korean beauty products (like I am), this is the sunscreen for you. This is the perfect recipe to achieve glowy, dewy skin. Every time I apply it, my skin feels refreshed and good as new. We are starting to see a trend of Korean beauty products making waves in the US. First, snail mucin by COSRX hit the market, causing everyone to add it to their skincare routine. My prediction is that this sunscreen will also live up to the hype.

La Roche-Posay

When I was first getting into the sunscreen world, I found myself gravitating toward this brand. They have amazing moisturizers that work to repair the skin barrier from its daily wear-and-tear. Their sunscreen is no exception. This brand has various options, for all different types of skin and skin goals. I would recommend this brand to get into the habit of wearing sunscreen.

At the end of the day, it is important to start wearing sunscreen – whatever the brand may be. It is a form of hydration for the skin. With repeated exposure to high UV rays, it can be detrimental in the long run especially with cancer as a possibility. The reasons for wearing sunscreen are grand; It is an additional step to your morning routine that can only result in positive outcomes. Your future self will thank you.