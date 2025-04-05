My Spring Weekend Artist Guesses for Brown University’s 2025 Music Festival

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring Weekend is arguably the most highly anticipated tradition at Brown, drawing excitement from nearly every corner of campus. Each year, Brown Concert Agency (BCA) is tasked with curating the artist lineup and managing a budget of several hundred thousand dollars to bring the festival to life. Beyond the music, Spring Weekend is a full experience: students plan outfits weeks ahead, off-campus parties spring up across Providence, and for a weekend, it feels like a real music festival tucked into Brown’s own backyard.

However, last year’s Spring Weekend fell flat, and many students still haven’t forgotten it. The lineup leaned heavily into the indie genre with lesser-known artists, which, while appreciated by some, left much of the student body disappointed and frustrated by the lack of broader appeal. In response to the criticism, BCA made significant changes this year. They opened up the artist selection process with a student poll, inviting suggestions through a Google form to better capture campus-wide preferences. Additionally, they shortened the festival from two days to one, effectively increasing the budget per artist and raising hopes for a more exciting, diverse, and crowd-pleasing lineup in 2025.

With these changes, this year’s Spring Weekend is expected to deliver a more balanced lineup that appeals to a wider range of musical tastes. Students can likely expect bigger names, more genre variety, and the high-energy performances that make the weekend feel unforgettable.

Here are my guesses for who BCA has lined up for this year’s Spring Weekend Festival:

The Bigger Name Picks

Omar Apollo

Genre-defying, queer, and unapologetically emotional—Omar is peak Brown energy. His live vocals are stunning, and his crowd connection is unmatched. His sophomore album God Said No (2024) was praised for its emotional depth and genre fluidity, solidifying him as one of the most versatile young artists in pop and R&B.

Grammy-nominated, with over 6 million monthly Spotify listeners

Known for his viral hit “Evergreen” and collaborations with Kali Uchis and Daniel Caesar

Recently toured with SZA and sold out venues across the U.S. and Europe

Leon Thomas

Leon Thomas has quietly become one of R&B’s most respected behind-the-scenes creatives and now, a star in his own right. After co-writing and producing hits for SZA (“Snooze”), Ariana Grande, and Drake, his debut album Electric Dusk showcased his own voice with a smooth, cinematic flair. He offers critical acclaim and Victorious nostalgia all Brown students would be here for.

Grammy-winning producer and songwriter

Featured on tracks with Ty Dolla $ign and Benny the Butcher

PARTYNEXTDOOR

A moody (and sexy!) R&B staple since the mid-2010s, PARTYNEXTDOOR still commands a strong fan base and streaming numbers. With a new album expected in 2025 and his signature atmospheric sound, he could easily headline Spring Weekend. Brown students who grew up with early OVO artists would likely welcome him with open arms.

Known for “Come and See Me” and Rihanna’s “Work”

Over 8 million monthly Spotify listeners

Recently released single “Resentment,” hinting at a comeback

Lola Young

British singer-songwriter Lola Young brings an edge to modern soul. She gained widespread attention from a John Lewis Christmas ad in 2021, and her latest single “Messy” topped the charts. She blends emotionally raw songwriting with rich, smoky vocals.

Frequently featured on BBC Radio 1 and Spotify’s New Music Friday

Rising international star with strong Gen Z appeal

PinkPantheress

PinkPantheress is already a Gen Z icon. Her 2023 album Heaven Knows cemented her place as a pop innovator, blending Y2K aesthetics, jungle beats, and confessional lyrics. With hits like “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” (feat. Ice Spice) and millions of TikTok fans, her performance would be instantly recognizable, wildly danceable, and a perfect crowd-pleaser.

Featured at major festivals including Lollapalooza and Gov Ball

Over 11 million monthly Spotify listeners

Collaborated with Kaytranada, Central Cee, and Sam Gellaitry

The Indie Picks

Ravyn Lenae

Ravyn Lenae’s new song “Love Me Not” has hit Tik Tok with full force, but her music separates itself from being labeled “TikTok music” with real creative talent. Her debut album HYPNOS (2022) was lauded for its sonic experimentation, and she’s worked with talents like Steve Lacy and Kaytranada. For a daytime set filled with color and groove, she’d be a perfect fit.

Featured on NPR Tiny Desk and COLORS

ROLE MODEL

If anything, ROLE MODEL may be too big of a fish for BCA to catch, but that doesn’t mean Brown doesn’t want him. His emotionally honest songwriting resonates deeply with college audiences. Also, he floats between genres (indie, R&B, pop country) seamlessly which is sure to appeal to a broad audience.

Supporting act for Gracie Abrams tour

The R&B Picks

Cleo Sol

Cleo Sol brings the ethereal vocals and philosophically resonant music Brown students look for in music. Her albums Gold and Heaven, both released in 2023, were met with critical acclaim. A frequent collaborator with the mysterious UK collective SAULT, her sound is deeply soulful and meditative

praised by The Guardian, Pitchfork, and NPR

SAILORR

SAILORR represents the next wave of R&B minimalism. Their soft vocal delivery and jazz-tinged sound have made them a favorite on streaming platforms. As a smaller act, they’d be an excellent choice for the second set—lowkey, vibey, and emotionally rich.

Building momentum on SoundCloud and Apple Music

A possible BCA “deep cut” pick with cult potential

The Rapper Picks

Don Toliver

Now, Don Toliver is a wild pull and a crazy guess. But, I would die if BCA got him to come to Brown. Don Toliver has cemented himself as a major force in hip-hop and R&B, with multiple platinum hits and high-profile collaborations with Travis Scott, Kali Uchis, and Metro Boomin. His chart-topping projects and festival appearances have only strengthened his presence in the industry, making him a standout pick for Spring Weekend.

Featured on major lineups like Rolling Loud and Wireless Festival

Tinashe

Tinashe is an artist who would not just sing, but perform. She bridges R&B, pop, and dance, and brings both mainstream hits and a dedicated fanbase. Even though she’s been around since 2012, her artistry is picking up heat right now.

Hit song “Nasty” became her first Billboard Hot 100 entry in a decade

Toured with Nicki Minaj

NAV

NAV’s music may be polarizing, but his massive streaming numbers speak for themselves. He’s a frequent collaborator with some of rap’s biggest names and has charted consistently since 2017. His mellow flow and recognizable voice would appeal to a sizable segment of the student body.