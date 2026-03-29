My Favorite Things To Do In Puerto Rico For The Best Spring Break 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In Puerto Rico, you can find the perfect blend of thrill and relaxation to make for a perfect vacation. After midterm exams, there is nothing we all look forward to more than spring break. So, if you’re looking for your next spring break trip to PR, these are my tips and recommendations to have the best time and really do it all!

Boat and Snorkeling Day:

My favorite part of our trip to Puerto Rico had to have been the boat snorkeling tour. Look for an all-inclusive boat tour that can take you to some of Puerto Rico’s nearby islands, typically Icacos Island or Culebra. Most companies will provide lunch, drinks, and snorkeling gear so you can enjoy a full day in the water, and enjoy your very own private beach!

Explore Nearby Rainforests:

If you need a break from the beach, consider spending a day hiking at El Yunque National Forest. You’ll find amazing waterfalls, natural swimming holes, and unreal views. Hiking by yourself is an option, though if you want to find some of the best spots and avoid the hassle of coordinating logistics, I would definitely recommend taking a guided tour, which can be very affordable and make the whole experience smoother!

Ziplining

If you’re interested in doing something more adventurous, ziplining through the mountains is an unforgettable experience you should take advantage of. There are numerous zipline companies in Puerto Rico with views over the jungles that are truly breathtaking. This is a perfect activity that won’t take up your whole day, but will definitely be worth the time.

Classic Beach Days

Plans are great, but so is not having them! The best times in Puerto Rico can come when you are just swimming or lying out on the beach. Go on a long walk along the beach or watch the sunset with friends. The water is beautiful and perfect for swimming when the waves are calm. So always make sure to work in some beach resting time, because it can be essential to keeping your vacation relaxing and enjoyable for everyone!

Old San Juan

Old San Juan is a beautiful and historic part of Puerto Rico with so many different opportunities to explore the city. During the day, Old San Juan is a great place to explore colorful streets and shops, or well grab coffee or food from local places.

At night, you will find that Old San Juan transforms into a lively atmosphere with dancing and music. Its the perfect place to sing, dance, and meet people from all over.

If you are 18 or older, La Placita de Santurce is another iconic street for nightlife in PR. The streets are filled with young people and have so many fun places to hang out, dance, and mingle, while taking in some Puerto Rican music.

Eats!

Food is obviously an essential to any trip, and Puerto Rico does not disappoint. To find some authentic food, you should go to places in Santurce or Old San Juan where you can experience some of the famous restaurants and foods of the city. The Condado area is another place to look for some more upscale restaurants that are inside some beautiful hotels. PR has a variety of fresh seafood options, all with great dining experiences, and will easily become a highlight of your trip.

The secret to Puerto Rico is finding the perfect combination of all the incredible things the city has to offer. Maybe schedule one or two activities like a rainforest hike or boat day, but also have room for downtime and the freedom to follow your mood. Dance in the streets, discover an underground cafe, or spend some time just working on your tan. So next break, think about adding Puerto Rico to your list!