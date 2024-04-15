The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Studying can be a drag; the work is often arduous, and it can be hard to be motivated. That’s why choosing a good study spot is so important! Luckily for Brown and RISD students, College Hill (and just beyond) is chock full of hidden, aesthetic study spots that help make the grind more bearable. Below are a few of my favorites…

Fleet Library

Affiliated with RISD, the Fleet Library is one of my go-to study spots. Located just outside College Hill in downtown Providence, the building is absolutely stunning, and there are tons of fun little study nooks within the space which make for a very aesthetic environment. Additionally, the building hosts a cafe and coffee-making machine for some easily accessible study fuel (although Brown students will, unfortunately, have to use cash or a credit card instead of a meal swipe).

Location: 15 Westminster St, Providence, RI 02903

Hours:

Mon-Thurs: 10 am-10 pm

Fri-Sat: 10 am-6 pm

Sun: 2-10 pm

The Providence Athenaeum

Like Fleet Library, the Providence Athenaeum is absolutely gorgeous. Chock full of books and littered with statues, you can’t help but feel motivated to crank out your assignments in this space. There is also good natural lighting, helping you to feel more alert while on the grind.

Location: 251 Benefit St, Providence, RI 02903

Hours:

Mon: Closed

Tues-Sat: 10 am-6 pm

Sun: 11 am-5 pm

Nelson Center for Entrepreneurship

The Nelson Center for Entrepreneurship is a favorite study location among many Brown students. Located on Thayer near Aroma Jo’s, this building has multiple floors, semi-private cubicle spaces, and good natural lighting during the day. Its convenient location and ambiance make it a great destination to focus on your studies.

Location: 1 Euclid Ave, Providence, RI 02906

Hours:

9am-5pm (but you can study until 12am)



Sydney’s on Thayer

Sydney’s on Thayer is a go-to spot for many students who want the “cafe aesthetic” for studying. A trendy, ambient space on Thayer Street that is brightly lit and pretty, Sydney’s also has a menu full of delicious coffees, sandwiches, and toasts to help fuel your study session.

Location: 300 Thayer St, Providence, RI 02912

Hours:

Mon-Sun: 7 am-8 pm

Perry and Marty Granoff Center for the Creative Arts

Hidden in plain sight, Granoff is one of my favorite places to get some work in. The building itself is beautifully designed, with huge windows that let in ample natural light. Outside of the classrooms and studios are ample areas with tables, couches, and chairs, which provide the perfect little study space. Additionally, some of the rooms are decorated with an array of student artwork, adding a little color and an aesthetically pleasing touch to the space that makes the grind more bearable.

Location: 154 Angell St, Providence, RI 02906

Hours: