Mixing Metals: My Take on the Trend

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For as long as I can remember, the fashion “rule book” insisted that gold and silver jewelry could NEVER mix. Wearing mixed metals was seen as tacky. It clashed and was as frowned upon as pairing stripes with polka dots, though that is now “in” as well. Lately, however, this “rule” has been thrown out the window, and I couldn’t be happier about it. Mixing metals has become one of my favorite ways to easily elevate an outfit.

The freedom of mixed metals is truly unparalleled. As a previous gold girl, I always wished silver matched my skin tone because I wanted quality pieces for less expensive. Now, I can invest in nice silver pieces and flawlessly mix them in with my gold. Mixing metals means I don’t need to choose one aesthetic. If I see a piece and love it, I can buy it and incorporate it into my wardrobe. Gold adds warmth, silver adds coolness, and together, they balance each other out perfectly. Instead of breaking a fashion rule, it feels like rewriting one.

In my opinion, the best part about this trend is actually how easy it is to pull off. There’s no more “this doesn’t go with my skin tone” because, quite frankly, who cares! You can start small with jewelry. Pair a chunky silver bangle with small gold hoops. This combination instantly makes your look feel more modern and laid back, while still seeming intentional. I’ve even started layering gold and silver rings together, and instead of looking mismatched, I feel like it looks effortlessly chic.

Mixed metals aren’t limited to just one aspect of fashion either. Beyond jewelry, mixed metals can show up in bags, belts, and even shoes! I recently wore a belt with silver hardware alongside my typical gold jewelry, and I felt like instead of clashing, the contrast tied the whole look together. It’s a simple way to break out of the “match everything” mindset that sometimes limits personal style and variety, because why not have more fun with fashion and your jewelry stacks!