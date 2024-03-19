5 Kate Middleton Collegiate Styles to Recreate This Spring

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter.

Princess Catherine and Prince William met while at St. Andrews University, and have since become a beloved, and heavily photographed, couple. The early days of their relationship capture not only their love story but also provide us with some timeless (and royal-approved!) style inspiration.

(Images downloaded from Harper’s Bazaar.)

This classic, derby-style is perfect for class as the weather stays moderately warm.

Everlane White Oxford Shirt

J.Crew Navy Cable Knit Sweater

Madewell White Denim Skirt

Free People Arya Riding Boots

2. Date-night, girls’ night out, end of semester dinner out. This black and white look is simple yet makes an effective statement.

Mango White Shirt Dress

Coach Black Shoulder Bag

BCBG Black Half-Calf Boot

3. Red on red. Polka dots are always in style.

Princess Polly Red Polka Dot Dress

Jack Roger Red Sandals

4. Day to night, Princess Kate style. Accessorize depending on the event or time of day.

Zara Open Front Cardigan

Nordstrom White Flare Jeans

5. A collegiate blend of business casual.

J.Crew Blazer

Zara Low Rise Jeans

Longchamp Black Tote

5.Easy, breezy for main green afternoons on sunny days.

Brandy Melville Ronnie Tank

Zara Light Wash Denim