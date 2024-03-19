5 Kate Middleton Collegiate Styles to Recreate This Spring

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
Princess Catherine and Prince William met while at St. Andrews University, and have since become a beloved, and heavily photographed, couple. The early days of their relationship capture not only their love story but also provide us with some timeless (and royal-approved!) style inspiration.
- This classic, derby-style is perfect for class as the weather stays moderately warm.
J.Crew Navy Cable Knit Sweater
2. Date-night, girls’ night out, end of semester dinner out. This black and white look is simple yet makes an effective statement.
3. Red on red. Polka dots are always in style.
Princess Polly Red Polka Dot Dress
4. Day to night, Princess Kate style. Accessorize depending on the event or time of day.
5. A collegiate blend of business casual.
5.Easy, breezy for main green afternoons on sunny days.