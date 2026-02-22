It’s Time to Reread Your Favorite Book

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Catcher in the Rye by J.D. Salinger became my favorite book in 2021 when it was assigned for my high school freshman English class. Since then, I have reread it every year, and the novel annually rearranges itself around who I’ve become, offering new angles of recognition and appreciation that I had not accessed before.

When I first read the novel, I was only a few years younger than the main character, Holden Caulfield. However, rather than being drawn in by a sense of similarity and relation, I was captivated by the immense judgment I felt toward his behaviors, as they were the complete opposite of mine. But as the story unfolded, my empathy towards his vices and faults grew, and I began to appreciate his character more. Each year, as I reread the novel, this experience is amplified.

I’ve realized that what changes is not the plot, nor the characters, but the lens through which I approach the novel over time. That realization extends far beyond The Catcher in the Rye, and I believe it is true of any book we return to after time has reshaped us.

“The text remains materially identical, but you do not – it is almost unavoidable to prevent your accumulated experiences from shifting your viewpoint or expanding your sympathies.”

A first reading is often reactive. You move quickly, propelled by curiosity about what happens next. You form strong judgments to align yourself with certain characters and reject others. But a rereading invites a different kind of attention: when I reread, as the suspense of the plot is removed, I find myself analyzing entirely new literary elements and outcomes, lingering over sentences I originally deemed less important.

Furthermore, there is a restorative benefit to returning to familiar texts. In a culture fixated on novelty, revisiting a book might feel contrary to progress, but instead, it offers a unique kind of reflection. Familiarity provides a space to engage thoughtfully without the distraction of racing toward an ending. It allows me to consider not just the story itself but my relationship to it – this reflective space extends beyond the book, emboldening more reflection in my life overall. As the text becomes a lens for self-observation, I can measure my growth over time, seeing which perspectives have changed and which have remained constant, making rereading less repetitive and familiar.

While I cannot recommend The Catcher in the Rye enough, I encourage you to find your own book or books to reread. The right novel has the power to reveal new perspectives, both on the story itself and on who you are at that moment in life. With each return, you may notice details you missed the first time and recognize how your own thinking has shifted. Whatever book you choose, give yourself the space to revisit it over time, as what seems familiar at first may end up teaching you something entirely new and unexpected.