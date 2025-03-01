Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Style

It’s Euro Spring: 11 Styles I’m Wearing While on Spring Break in Europe

Maggie Seidel
With spring break approaching, some of you might be preparing to venture across the Atlantic for a Euro Spring escapade. It can be challenging to know quite how to prepare for the climate abroad in March, as ‘Euro Summer’ has yet to officially commence. Luckily, there are many ways to remain comfortably-dressed yet fashion-forward for those mid 50s temperatures in most of the European countries

Some Key Considerations

  • Research the cultural norms and appropriate dress wear for the particular cities and sites you plan to visit, and when in doubt, err on the side of more respectful dressing. Certain religious sites or historic places abide by specific norms related to dress that are important to note in advance. 
  • Europeans are known for their put-together, elegant fashion, so spring break abroad is a perfect time to pack your nicest, most classic pieces. 
  • You will be walking around a lot! And, there might be changes in elevation throughout the day. It is always the smarter option to wear more comfortable shoes, so that your sore feet do not interfere with your daily itinerary. 
  • Most buildings do not have air conditioning in Europe, which is all the more reason to wear several layers each day. 
  • You will probably want to purchase a few (or more than a few!) mementos, so it is ideal to leave some space in your luggage. Packing cubes make storage saver SO much easier! Here are some pretty floral ones from Amazon. 
  • Consider packing in one set color theme, so that you can mix and match styles throughout the duration of your trip. This will also help you save space. 

Read below for some styles I plan to bring with me abroad. 

Runway Inspired

The collection of fashion weeks have left us with much inspiration for any upcoming occasion, of which spring break is no exception. 

Below the Knee

    Evening Attire

